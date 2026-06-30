Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change Before Cardinals Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They most recently lost to the San Francisco Giants by a score of 3-2 (on Sunday) in California.

Drake Baldwin (who batted 5th) finished with no hits in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 06/30 1. Drake Baldwin DH 2. Ozzie Albies 2B 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Mauricio Dubon LF 6. Eli White RF 7. Austin Riley 3B 8. Joey Bart C 9. Jorge Mateo SS”

Baldwin is leading off.

The 2025 National League Rookie of The Year comes into the night batting .255 with 59 hits, 14 home runs, 39 RBIs, 42 runs and one stolen base in 59 games.

He is in his second MLB season (all with the Braves).

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on Tuesday): “Ozzie Albies, Drake Baldwin and Michael Harris II are in position to be elected All-Star starters with about 45 hours of balloting remaining. Freddie Freeman leads Matt Olson by 18 percent”

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Victxr22_: “No joke I feel like our season is on the line with this series.”

@arg82901: “Baldwin leading off”

@00secretservice: “walt is playing around with the lineup too much. almost halfway through the season there should be a set lineup for lefties and righties with an occasional rest day for players. guys can’t buy into their role doing all this switching”

Braves Right Now

The Braves have gone cold during the month of June.

That said, they are still at the top of the National League East with a 49-33 record in 82 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 3-7 (and they are 24-14 in 28 games at Truist Park).

Following three games with the Cardinals, they will host the New York Mets on Friday.