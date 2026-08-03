BREAKING: Braves Acquire Lefty-Specialist from Angels for Nacho Alvarez Jr.

The Atlanta Braves are acquiring left-handed reliever Brent Suter from the Los Angeles Angels for Nacho Alvarez Jr., per Jeff Passan.

Passan posted on X: “Trade news: The Atlanta Braves are acquiring left-handed reliever Brent Suter from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr., sources tell ESPN.”

Suter, 36, has long been a coveted arm for a team down the stretch. He always seems to stay on the field and toss quality innings.

This season, the southpaw commands a 4.12 ERA, 0.1 bWAR, and 55 strikeouts in 63.1 innings. He’ll provide a steady presence in the Braves’ pen.

Alvarez Jr., a former prospect in Atlanta, hasn’t been able to find his footing. The Angels should provide him with more opportunities for everyday reps amidst a rebuild.

The Angels have almost no shot of competing in the coming years, and Suter wasn’t going to move the needle much anyway. They get a position player with just over 200 career ABs, who will likely get a chance either down the stretch or during spring next year.

The Braves, who already have a fantastic bullpen, pad their depth. Adding Suter to an already effective bullpen is a recipe for success. At this point in the veteran’s career, he may not be a “go-to guy,” but he still provides the kind of consistency you look for headed into October.

MLB is interested in the latest move during a very active spurt of this year’s trade deadline.

Social Media Reacts to Braves/Angels Brent Suter Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Baseball Unstitched: “Ask, and you shall receive! Brent Suter is headed to Atlanta. The Angels continue to sell this morning and move a strong LHP and get a utility INF in return. Suter is rocking a 48.1% GB rate and has Postseason experience.”

Thomas Nestico: “Brent Suter (acquired by ATL) is a very soft-tossing southpaw with above average command. He slots into the Braves bullpen that is shallow in terms of lefties.”

Mark Bowman: “The Braves have acquired veteran reliever Brent Suter from the Angels in exchange for Nacho Alvarez. @JeffPassan had it first.”

Scott Coleman: “Suter will likely replace Danny Young in the bullpen as the 3rd lefty. Has a super unique profile. Throws one of the slowest fastballs/sinkers in the league but gets a ton of ground balls and soft contact. Has some reverse splits similar to Dodd.”

Just Baseball: “The Atlanta Braves are acquiring Brent Suter from the Angels in exchange for Nacho Alvarez Jr, per @JeffPassan. Suter has a 4.12 ERA across 41 games this year.”

Philipp P: “Brent Suter percentile ranks BB% 67 Strike%66 Zone%80 Extension 97th Barrel%64 Hard Hit % 89 Avg ev 96 GB 85% Nacho was just depth, saw no future for him in Atlanta.”

Bob Nightengale: “Angels interim GM John Mozeliak keeps dealing: This time veteran LHP Brent Suter goes to Atlanta for infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. @JeffPassan on it.”

MattOlsonsBurner: “The Atlanta Braves acquire Brent Suter. Left-handed ground ball specialist. He is what Bummer was meant to be and what they hoped Danny Young could be – 81st percentile GB rate, 94th percentile hard-hit rate. Solid add and bullpen depth.”