Braves Announce Mauricio Dubon Change Ahead of Mets Game

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are currently facing off in a 3-game series (at Citi Field). The Mets won the first game 13-4 on Monday.

On Tuesday, inclement weather postponed the game, and now there is a twin billing on Wednesday, with the two teams set for a split doubleheader to wrap the series up.

There aren’t many lineup tweaks from Monday’s game that translate into Wednesday’s afternoon showdown, but one lineup change includes Mauricio Dubon.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Offloads Forgotten Pitcher for Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi

Mauricio Dubon Getting Start at SS for Game One of DH

Mauricio Dubon played a lot of shortstop for the Atlanta Braves in the early portion of the season, but he’s seen his time up the middle subside a bit with Ha-Seong Kim getting some opportunities, and now, Jim Jarvis (who looks to be the starting SS now) getting a bulk of at-bats at the position.

However, on Wednesday, for the afternoon game, Marucio Dubon will start at shortstop. He has played left field for the past several games.

Here is the full Atlanta Braves batting order for 7/29 (game 1), courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Braves Game 1 7/29: “R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS A. Riley 3B E. White LF J. Bart C A. Smith-Shawver SP”

Other lineup notes include Jim Jarvis being out of the order, and Eli White taking over for Dubón in LF.

More MLB on Heavy: Mets’ Francisco Lindor Makes Honest Pete Alonso Admission

Marcuio Dubón Has Been a Great Addition for the Braves

The Braves traded for Mauricio Dubón this offseason, and he’s been a great addition to the team, and he’s also posting career-best offensive numbers in his first season with Atlanta.

He has a lot of defensive versatility and puts the ball in play frequently.

Over 385 ABs, he’s batting .260 with 10 home runs, 100 hits, 48 runs scored, 55 RBI, and an OPS+ of 96. His career-high for home runs in a season is 10, so he’s close to topping that.

This DH is a good opportunity for the Braves to create more separation in the NL East if they can take both games from the Mets.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves 7-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency During Mets Series