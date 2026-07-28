Mets’ Francisco Lindor Makes Honest Pete Alonso Admission

Perhaps the biggest mistake the New York Mets made this offseason was not re-signing star first baseman Pete Alonso, or, actually, an even bigger mistake is not even offering him a contract at all.

New York sits at 45-62, dead last in the NL East, with weak first-base production fueling backlash against David Stearns for not re-signing Pete Alonso. The Mets’ all-time home run leader joined Baltimore on a five-year, $155 million deal and has hit 22 homers with strong defense through 106 games.

Current New York Mets players (like Francisco Lindor) have also admitted that Pete Alonso’s presence has been missed in the clubhouse.

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David Stearns Finally Admits Pete Alonso Decision a Mistake

Recently, New York Post columnist Mike Puma shared this story, titled ‘Pete Alonso blunder the loudest of David Stearns’ many Mets whiffs, ‘ with the quote from Francisco Lindor, “We do all miss Pete.”

There has been a considerable amount of reactions to this story being released:

@DanBartels2 write (via X):

“Not the biggest fan of revisionist history, but the Mets not offering Pete Alonso a penny may be a mistake. That, or relying on Jorge Polanco/Mark Vientos instead. The early returns aren’t good.”

@mdnate9 wrote: “Given we don’t know if/how existing contracts will grandfather into a potential salary cap starting next season, saying they “should have signed Pete” is flawed. We simply don’t know what the implications will be on financial flexibility, and that was surely part of the calculus”

@chrisjrosen: “The Mets should have kept Pete to placate the fan base, but he is on pace for his worst offensive season ever in a full season: 32 HR, 101 RBI, with a career-low OPS. That shows how good he’s been, and also why a 5-year deal wasn’t smart”

Reserve your comments/judgement for the comment section, please, but given the fact that this past offseason may have sent the New York Mets years back, there’s going to be considerable opinions being shared about the Mets letting go of Pete Alonso.

However, what may be more concerning is current players and ‘supposed leaders’ like Francisco Lindor saying they miss his clubhouse presence.

It’s not like the Baltimore Orioles are lighting the world on fire WITH Pete Alonso in the lineup, and hindsight is always 20/20, but one thing this Mets lineup has lacked this season is consistency, and regardless of how he’s performing, Pete Alonso will always bring that to a team.

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