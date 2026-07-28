Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Offloads Forgotten Pitcher for Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi

The MLB trade deadline is in six days, and the Atlanta Braves figure to be at the forefront of headlines/news over the next week.

Could Atlanta make a blockbuster trade for Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi?

What would a trade for Nathan Eovaldi include? And would the first-place Rangers be inclined to offload one of their top pitchers?

The Braves are also currently in first place, with a 5+ game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, but Atlanta must add to its starting rotation if they want to compete with the Dodgers in the NL.

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MLB Mock Trade Lands Nathan Eovaldi in Atlanta

Recently, FanSided.com’s Mark Powell proposed this trade, which would send Nathan Eovaldi to Atlanta:

Braves receive: SP Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers receive: SP AJ Smith-Shawver, OF prospect Connor Essenburg

AJ Smith-Shawver could return to the Braves starting rotation (if he’s not traded) in the final two months of the season, but he’s a forgotten pitcher in the Braves organization due to the fact it’s been a long time since he pitched in MLB, as he recovers from UCL reconstruction surgery.

Here is what Powell writes about his mock trade, and why it could work:

“AJ Smith-Shawver is a former top pitching prospect who is working his way back from injury. Still, he is not JR Ritchie or Spencer Schwellenbach, both of whom have accomplished more in the big leagues. He is also not Cam Caminiti, who is the Braves top prospect and just 19 years old. Atlanta’s system is an underrated one, but they’ll have a tough time convincing the Rangers to part ways with a controllable veteran in Eovaldi without a starting pitcher who can contribute right away. Smith-Shawver is close. Connor Essenburg is not, but the 19-year-old outfielder is a fast riser in the Braves system and has a .907 OPS in Single-A Augusta so far this season.”

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Should the Braves Trade for Nathan Eovaldi?

Nathan Eovaldi is tied to a three-year, $75 million contract, which is set to run out after 2027.

After his dominant 2025 campaign, Eovaldi has an ERA of 4.05 this season over 20 starts and 122.1 innings pitched, plus 130 strikeouts.

However, what makes Eovaldi such an attractive trade candidate is his October flair and success over the years.

He could slot right into the Braves’ No. 2 rotation spot behind Chris Sale, and given his status as a ‘big-game’ pitcher, it could be worth it for the Braves to part with the two players Mark Powell mentions.

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