Atlanta Braves 7-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the New York Mets in the first game of a three-game set at Citi Field.

As with every MLB team, the Braves have made several roster moves over the past few days. On Saturday, during Atlanta’s series with the Baltimore Orioles, 5-year MLB pitcher Elieser Hernandez was designated for assignment by the club.

Well, during the Braves-Mets series, more roster news surfaced regarding Elieser Hernandez’s status with the Braves.

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Elieser Hernandez Officially an MLB Free Agent

If you remember over the weekend, in the Braves’ 7-6 win over the Orioles, Elieser Hernandez pitched three scoreless innings of relief in the win and helped the Braves get the game to extra innings.

The next day, he was designated for assignment, and it appears that Hernandez has cleared waivers, as he’s officially an MLB free agent after electing free agency. He’s been outrighted to the minors before, so he had the option to elect instead of accepting an outright assignment.

Hernandez’s MLB.com transactions page reflects his decision:

“RHP Elieser Hernández elected free agency.”

He’s pitched in parts of seven seasons with the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Braves. His three innings pitched over the weekend are the only MLB innings he’s logged this season.

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Elieser Hernandez’s Time with the Braves/MLB Career

Per Braves reporter Chad Bishop, here is a heartfelt post regarding Elieser Hernandez and the Braves’ decision to DFA him after a strong outing:

As far as his MLB career, he holds an ERA of 5.05 over 306.1 innings with 287 strikeouts.

Before 2026, he last pitched in MLB in 2024. He logged 15.2 innings that season (with the Brewers/Dodgers), but surrendered 11 earned runs in that span and gave up five home runs.

In terms of what’s next in his career, Hernandez is free to sign with any MLB team.

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