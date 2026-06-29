Atlanta Braves Receive Major Return Update on Pitcher Who is Suddently Incredibly Important Again

The Atlanta Braves have hit a recent rough patch that has been hard to ignore.

Atlanta has lost 12 of its last 16 games and is now just 3.0 games ahead of the Phillies in the NL East.

Starting pitching has started to become an issue as of late, as many thought it would be eventually, but now the Braves need the services of starter Spencer Schwellenbach more than ever to help stabilize the rotation.

Recently, the Braves announced a major return update on Spencer Schwellenbach, and when he could be targeting a return to the pitching staff.

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Spencer Schwellenbach Return Update

Mark Bowman of MLB.com (and Braves reporter) recently reported that Spencer Schwellenbach could be eyeing a late August/early September return.

CBSSports’ Roto Wire staff wrote (on 6/29):

“To this point, Atlanta has only ruled Schwellenbach — who is coming back from surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow — out through the All-Star break. Bowman, though, notes that a typical spring training buildup could have Schwellenbach big-league ready by late August or early September. Any timeline for the righty is approximate at this point, as he still has several boxes to check in the rehab process.”

The original report from Mark Bowman indicated that Spencer Schwellenbach will report to the Braves ST facility down in Florida to begin his rehab stint, and then once he’s ready, Schwellenbach will begin his trip around the Braves minor league system before joining the team.

Schwellenbach will likely head to Florida within the next week or two. If you look at that like it’s the start of Spring Training, he could become a candidate to start in late August or early September https://t.co/s0JaVp4fXg — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 29, 2026

However, since it’s been a very long time (almost a year) since Schwellenbach has been on an MLB mound, his rehab will have to go very smoothly.

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Spencer Schwellenbach’s MLB Career Thus Far

Braves fans may be starting to forget a little bit about what Spencer Schwellenbach can bring to their rotation, which is a very lively and productive arm that limits walks and limits hard contact from opposing batters.

In parts of two seasons (2024 to 2025), Schwellenbach holds an ERA of 3.23 over 38 starts and 234+ innings pitched. In 2025, Schwellenbach posted an ERA mark of 3.09 over 110+ innings, but elbow issues shut him down for the back half of 2025, and that elbow was also the reason that Schwellenbach began this season on the 60-day IL.

Regardless of when Schwellenbach returns, the Atlanta Braves will likely have to make some sort of move for a starting pitcher before the early August MLB trade deadline.

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