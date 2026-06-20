Recently Traded Atlanta Braves Player Excelling with New MLB Team

“Heim, 30, was designated for assignment by the Braves. He was batting .231 with four doubles, one home run, a .311 on-base percentage, and a .721 OPS in 12 games as the backup catcher for Atlanta.”

The Braves-Athletics trade involving Jonah Heim was a reunion deal, as Heim made his MLB debut with the Athletics, but he is much more known for his All-Star services (2023) with the Texas Rangers.

Since the Braves traded Heim away, he has been excelling at the plate, but that should be no surprise considering where the Athletics play their home games. Almost every hitter in MLB should want to be traded to West Sacramento.

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Jonah Heim with the Athletics This Season

In 65 at-bats with the Athletics so far in 2026, Heim is batting .279 with five home runs, 17 hits, and an OPS+ of 142. His bWAR is also 0.8, whereas with Atlanta across 39 at-bats, his bWAR was in the negatives.

The thing about this trade, too, is that Atlanta received cash for Heim, so it’s not like there is another player to make the trade comparison with.

Obviously, the Braves front office could not foresee injuries to both Sean Murphy (upon his return), and Drake Baldwin later down the road, but still, it’s looking like the Athletics are clear beneficiaries after trading for Jonah Heim.

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