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Rangers Select Contract of Recent Atlanta Braves Player in Roster Moves

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Minnesota Twins v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 20: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves advances to third base on a single by Alex Verdugo #8 in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on April 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves fans should remember the services of outfielder Jarred Kelenic from both the 2024 and 2025 season.

Well, after signing a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers after electing free agency following a short stint with the Chicago White Sox, Jarred Kelenic is getting his contract selected by the Texas Rangers ahead of their series with the San Diego Padres.

Jarred Kelenic gets another shot in MLB, it appears.

Here is the official roster announcement, via @TexasRangersPR:

“Rangers transactions for Friday:

-OF Jarred Kelenic (#25) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)
-INF Josh Smith optioned to Round Rock (AAA)
-INF/OF Michael Helman transferred to 60-day IL”

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Rangers Select Jarred Kelenic

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves dives and catches a line out by Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies to lead off the ninth inning at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald was quick to the news, and provided some insight on Jarred Kelenic:

“Kelenic, 26, jumps into the outfield group. The Rangers signed him to a minor league deal earlier this month after he was bumped off the White Sox’ roster. He reported to Triple-A Round Rock and put up a huge .340/.431/.620 line in 13 games for the Express.”

In 2026, over 52 at-bats, Kelenic has one home run and 12 hits, which is good for a .226 batting average, and 76 OPS+. Once a top prospect with the Seattle Mariners, Kelenic has bounced around MLB, including a stint with the Atlanta Braves.

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Jarred Kelenic’s Tenure with the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – APRIL 16: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates at the plate with Jarred Kelenic #24 after hitting a solo-home run in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 16, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Jarred Kelenic spent parts of two MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves before being cut loose.

In 2024, Kelenic appeared in 131 games with the Braves, and he batted .231 with 15 home runs, 18 doubles, and an OPS of .679, which isn’t terrible.

However, in 2025, Kelenic batted .167 with the Braves across 60 at-bats with an unimpressive OPS+ of 49.

Braves fans should keep a close eye on former friend Jarred Kelenic, as he begins a new stint with his new MLB club, the Texas Rangers.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Rangers Select Contract of Recent Atlanta Braves Player in Roster Moves

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