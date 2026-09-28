MLB Under Fire for Controversial Phillies-Braves Playoff Decision

The Atlanta Braves are preparing to take on a familiar rival in the Philadelphia Phillies, but not everyone is happy about an MLB decision regarding the playoff series. With the Phillies and Braves set to begin the MLB playoff schedule, some fans are taking to social media to express their displeasure over the start times for the games.

The MLB announced 2 p.m. Eastern start times for both Game 1 and Game 2. This makes it more than challenging for fans in the Atlanta area to make it to the ballpark on a workday.

It is also less than ideal for Phillies fans who want to watch the game. One of the complaints is that the MLB opted to give the Phillies and Braves the afternoon time slot for both games instead of staggering between the afternoon and primetime.

The MLB has yet to officially announce the time for Game 3, if necessary, but it is also trending towards being at 2 p.m.

“The MLB has yet to officially announce the start time for Game 3, if necessary, but the early signs also point to this being at 2 p.m. as well,” Sports Illustrated’s Harrison Smajovits detailed in a September 28, message on X.

“Per MLB, a potential Game 3 between the Braves and Phillies would be played at 2 p.m., with two exceptions – If both Yankees-Red Sox AND Cubs-Padres series end in a sweep, it’s an 8 p.m. game. – If it’s the only Game 3, it’s an 8 p.m. game.”

Fans are not holding back on the Phillies-Braves decision.

Phillies vs. Braves: MLB Receives Backlash for 2 p.m. Start Times for Wild Card Games

The Phillies and Braves are longtime NL East rivals. Yet, both fan bases appear in agreement on the unfortunate time slots.

“Braves fans 🤝 Phillies fans: Thinking a 2pm start time for a playoff series is absolutely ridiculous,” a fan pointed out.

“MLB is so dumb. Kids are in school, adults are at work, and they schedule an entire series at 2:00pm on (weekdays),” a Phillies fan noted. “This isn’t the NFL where people will sit and watch every game so they need their own time.

“… Games should start at 5, 6, 7, and 8. People will watch their team, and check on others between innings.”

“@MLB Playoffs at 2pm should never be a thing. Ever!” said another.

“Thanks for a time nobody can watch @MLB,” joked one fan.

The Braves and Phillies Will Have to Wait Until a Potential NLDS Matchup Against the Dodgers for Primetime Games

As expected, the Braves will start Chris Sale in Game 1. For the Phillies, it will be Jesús Luzardo taking the mound.

Regardless of the time, Braves players are expecting an electric atmosphere at Truist Park.

“It’ll be obviously a great atmosphere,” Braves outfielder Mike Yastrzemski noted, per MLB.com.

“So that’s probably the most exciting thing that comes from this. The crowd will be into it, and it’ll be fun.”

As for primetime playoff baseball, fans of the Braves and Phillies may have to wait for a potential NLDS matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.