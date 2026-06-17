Braves Provide Injury Update on Michael Harris II After Giants Game is Suspended

The Atlanta Braves lost starting center fielder Michael Harris II to injury in their game against the San Francisco Giants. The team later announced Harris left the game due to lower back tightness.

Harris suffered the injury after scoring a run in the bottom of the first. He was replaced by Eli White, with super utilityman Mauricio Dubon moving over to center field.

“Hopefully he comes in tomorrow and he’s feeling better,” Braves manager Walt Weiss told MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. “We’ll check with him tomorrow and see where we go with that.”

That suggests a day-to-day scenario, like the last time he dealt with lower back issues.

The game against the Giants was suspended due to rain, with the two teams set to resume the game as part of a doubleheader. Harris will not be able to play in the resumption of the suspended game, as he was already substituted out.

However, the concern comes down to his availability for the second game against San Francisco. That game will start at 7:15 pm ET.

Michael Harris II Has Second Back Injury in June

It’s unclear if this injury is related to the one that sidelined Michael Harris II during the Pirates series. He was out of the starting lineup for the final two games of that series with back discomfort.

Harris came back off the bench to deliver the deciding blow of the series finale, with a bases-clearing double in a 3-2 win. He was replaced by catcher Austin Wynns, as he pinch-hit for starting catcher Sandy Leon.

Since that double, Harris started the next six games for the Giants. But it appears that back issues could impact his availability for the near future.

What the Braves Can Do While Michael Harris II is Sidelined

The Braves will have to consider contingencies if Michael Harris II can’t go for the second game. In that case, they’ll have to rely on an outfield of Eli White, Mauricio Dubon, and Mike Yastrzemski.

Since they are playing a doubleheader, they will be able to carry an extra player for the second game. Harris’ availability could affect who gets brought up. If he’s unable to go, they will have to bring up an outfielder for that game instead of an extra reliever.

The Braves have two outfielders on their 40-man roster. They’ve had DaShawn Keirsey Jr. all year and just recently added Brewer Hicklen. Hicklen was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett before the game, but the 10-day minimum stay doesn’t apply if a team is calling up a 27th man.

Bowman reports that the Braves will start JR Ritchie for the night game, instead of having him pitch at the resumption of the suspended game. That means Atlanta will use their bullpen to get the final 21 outs of the first game. That could tire out the Braves bullpen, although they could get multi-inning coverage from both Reynaldo Lopez and Anthony Molina.

If they need length, they could use the 27th man spot on Victor Mederos, as his last outing was on June 10. Hurston Waldrep is not available to pitch, as he threw for Gwinnett on June 16. Otherwise, they could turn to other 40-man options like Rolddy Munoz, Hayden Harris, Hunter Stratton, or Daysbel Hernandez.

If they do bring up a pitcher, he can’t play in the resumption of the suspended game. He’d only be available for the night game.