MLB Trade: Braves Offloading 7-Year Veteran to Red Sox for Tyler Uberstine

The Atlanta Braves are back in the news with another notable trade.

First, let’s recap what the Braves have done so far. Atlanta has traded for Lane Thomas, Bailey Falter, Brent Suter, Tyler Mahle.

The Braves have let go of: Anthony Molina, Carter Holton, Nacho Alvarez Jr, Lucas Braun, and Joey Bart.

As of 5:20 p.m. EST, the Atlanta Braves have also landed reliever Tyler Uberstine from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Eli White. After the Lane Thomas trade, Eli White became expendable, and Atlanta went ahead and offloaded him for another relief pitcher.

@Feinsand wrote: “The Braves are trading OF Eli White to the Red Sox for RHP Tyler Uberstine, per source.”

@BillKoch25 added: “Eli White is a veteran OF with significant platoon splits — .758 OPS against LHP, .575 OPS against RHP in 2026. He was .736 and .644 in 2025. Tyler Uberstine is a RHP who debuted with the Red Sox this season. He’s currently No. 19 in the @SoxProspects ranking.”

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Eli White’s Tenure with Atlanta Braves is Over

Eli White has played 69 games for the Atlanta Braves this season. Over 133 ABs, he’s batting .233 with five home runs, six doubles, and an OPS of .691. He spent parts of four seasons with the Atlanta Braves and has seven total MLB seasons under his career resume.

Across 215 games played with the Braves, White batted .233 with 16 home runs, 15 doubles, five triples, and an OPS of .677.

All things considered, Eli White was a very serviceable outfielder for the Braves when the team was dealing with injuries to more productive players.

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Looking at Tyler Uberstine This Season

Tyler Uberstine is a 27-year-old pitcher who has pitched just 2.2 innings with the Red Sox this season.

He will likely be optioned to AAA Gwinnett (if he hasn’t already).

However, with AAA Worcester, Uberstine posted a 2.81 ERA over 32 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts.

He could play a role in the Atlanta Braves bullpen if Walt Weiss’s pen needs additional arms down the stretch of the regular season.

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