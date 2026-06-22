Braves Trade Prediction Lands Boston Red Sox’ $75 Million All-Star Starter

Despite all the Atlanta Braves‘ success this season, many fans and analysts don’t think that their rotation will suffice come October.

Recent struggles pertaining to Bryce Elder, who has endured a rough month of June, make the Braves a standout team to land a top starting pitcher on the market. Atlanta has already been named a ‘sleeper’ team for Tarik Skubal, which means the Braves should be realistic buyers for just about any name on the market.

One player to watch for is Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray, who is having a phenomenal season and may be willing to waive his no-trade clause for the right team. With the Red Sox continuing to fall in the AL East standings, it’s looking more and more likely that they may sell.

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Braves Should Trade for Sonny Gray

The Atlanta Braves should look into trading for Sonny Gray, and they could offer the Red Sox a trade package that includes prospects Cam Caminiti and Tate Southenise, and current starter Grant Holmes.

The Red Sox would be receiving two of Atlanta’s top prospects, and Grant Holmes.

As for the Braves landing Sonny Gray, the 3X MLB All-Star starter would be the perfect addition to the current starting rotation, and with Bryce Elder’s struggles and Spencer Strider shelved right now, Atlanta should be aiming to land a co-ace starter to pair with Chris Sale.

If the MLB playoffs were to start tomorrow, Atlanta would run out a top 3 starting options that include: Chris Sale, Bryce Elder, and then who?? JR Ritchie, Grant Holmes, or Martin Perez?

I don’t think any Braves fans would be particularly thrilled with that trio taking the ball with the team’s season in the balance.

Sonny Gray is having another stellar MLB season, posting a 8-1 pitching record with an ERA of 3.12 over 12 starts. He’s tied to a three-year, $75 million contract, but has a 2027 team option.

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What are the Braves’ Trade Deadline Plans?

There is still over a month until the MLB trade deadline, but it’s becoming apparent that the Braves’ top trade target should be a starting pitcher.

It’s not to say that the Braves’ rotation has been bad, because that’s not the case, but their starting staff has performed so well thus far that some regression is likely in the forecast.

It may be hard to land Sonny Gray, but Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos has mentioned that Atlanta will be engaged in discussions for a starter if the price is right.

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