Chris Sale Says Braves Have a ‘Secret Weapon’ Nobody Is Talking About

The Atlanta Braves are back to form in 2026. Through the team’s first 64 games, they’ve gone a remarkable 43-21. Ace of the staff, Chris Sale, believes there’s a secret weapon that deserves some praise.

Chris Sale Calls Didier Fuentes the Braves “Secret Weapon”

In a recent appearance on @680thefan, Sale wasn’t shy about his upstanding opinion of the young right-hander.

“The versatility he brings, I mean, you talk about [Robert] Suarez and [Rasiel Iglesias] obviously, that’s the three-headed monster nobody wants to get to,” said Sale.

But the versatility that Didi brings to that bullpen, you know, he can throw one out and get the most important out of the game. He can cover three innings and bridge the gap to get it to Iggy. He’s kind of that secret weapon that nobody’s really talking about. He’s done a lot for us.”

The host added, “We talked about him a lot as a matter of fact. Because people talked about arm talent, I think that just became two words that people throw around. You’ve seen it. I don’t even know what you would consider your original arm talent, whatever your touched-by-God ability was. But when you see certain guys, especially when they’re 20, 21, 22, what’s your thought? What goes through your head when you see the exceptional guys? The guys who have the ability to spin it or pop it, or maybe do both.”

Chris Sale Says His Debut Has Shaped the Way He Sees the Game

“It’s fun for me because obviously we saw him come up last year, and he dipped his toe a little bit in the water, and got his feet wet,” Sale responded. “Same thing this year. It’s hard, too, for anybody, especially young guys, to go from being a starter to the bullpen back to starting, you know, kind of bouncing around. He did an unbelievable job. One thing I’ll say, and I’ve talked to my wife about this, with JR Ritchie making his major league debut, I’m like, ‘Man, I could not imagine making my debut as a starter.’ …

“My debut was an absolute disaster. And I’m very thankful for that because when guys don’t have a good debut, I can kind of put my arm around them and say, ‘Hey, I didn’t even get an out in my major league debut. You’re gonna be alright.’ To see him kind of gain ground, that’s what you’re looking for. At the major league level, everyone has talent. There’s no schmucks. There might be guys who aren’t good at major league baseball, but in the real world, they’re the best of the best. …

“So to see him come into the league, get his feet wet, come back this year, [bounce between] Triple-A and the big leagues and starting and relieving, he just has kind of seemed to find his stride and get better with the season.”

Fuentes in 2026

Through all of the back and forth that the 20-year-old has endured, he’s continued to shine.

This season, Fuentes has a 2.52 ERA through 25 big league innings.

He owns a record of 4-0 and is striking out over ten batters per nine innings.

As mentioned on 480 The Fan, the phrase ‘arm talent’ has become a commodity with the modernity of velocity in Major League Baseball. It seems every team has multiple arms that flirt with triple digits.

Fuentes pairs his elite arm talent with a knack for flexibility in any role he’s assigned–an uncanny ability for a pitcher who’s only 20 years of age.

Starters often take longer to mature into big league stardom. Just this season, breakout pitchers such as the Angels’ Jose Soriano and Fuentes’ teammate Bryce Elder have finally settled in.

Fuentes has the tools; he’s young and explosive, and if his success persists, he might be the next Brave to earn a team-friendly contract.