MLB World Reacts to Chris Sale Performance in Braves-Dodgers Game

It’s a series sweep for the Atlanta Braves over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Thursday night belonged to Chris Sale in Atlanta’s 1-0 victory over LA.

The Braves got the best of the Dodgers in three one-run games, which were all highly competitive.

However, back to Chris Sale: he pitched a complete-game shutout against the Dodgers on Thursday evening! It’s his first since 2019. It took Chris Sale a measly 109 pitches to get the CG, but he did it with a strikeout of Alex Call in the ninth inning.

Here are some reactions across Braves Country and the Major League Baseball world.

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Chris Sale Deals Against Dodgers on Thursday Night

An absolute masterpiece performance for Chris Sale. Drake Baldwin led off the game with a home run on the very first pitch of the game against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and there were no more runs scored in the game.

Sale allowed zero runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts. He turned it up a notch on a handful of occasions, throwing 100+ MPH multiple times in the outing. Chris Sale also did not walk a Dodgers batter.