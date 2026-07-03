Atlanta Braves Cut New York Yankees 3-Year Pitcher In Latest Roster Move

The Atlanta Braves, who just lost a series to the St. Louis Cardinals this week, are set to open up a four-game set with the New York Mets on Friday evening, which includes a Fourth of July showdown on Saturday night.

Before the Mets series begins, the Braves announced a wave of roster moves.

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Braves Cut Ian Hamilton in Latest Roster Moves

The Atlanta Braves X account wrote (on 7/3): “The #Braves today recalled RHP Anthony Molina to Atlanta after optioning RHP James Karinchak to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. The club also returned LHP Danny Young from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and designated RHP Ian Hamilton for assignment.”

So, based on the latest roster moves, Ian Hamilton has been cut, Anthony Molina will be with the big league club, Danny Young is set to return to the bullpen, and James Karinchak is headed to the minors.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote:

“Hamilton was part of a disastrous seventh inning last night against the Cardinals. He and two other relievers combined to allow seven runs, turning a slim lead into a big deficit. Hamilton has permitted four earned runs in four appearances with the Braves. It’s the second DFA of the campaign for Hamilton. He signed a minor league deal with the Braves in December and made it up to the big-league club a few weeks into the season.”

Hamilton, 31, has spent parts of three seasons with the New York Yankees as well.

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Ian Hamilton’s MLB Career

Ian Hamilton is a 7-year MLB veteran pitcher who has pitched for the Yankees, Braves, Chicago White Sox, and Minnesota Twins. He has spent the most time with the Yankees in his career.

In just 4.2 total innings with the Braves this season, Hamilton has surrendered four earned runs. In 2025, with the New York Yankees, Hamilton posted a 4.28 ERA over 40 innings.

Across 155 total innings in his MLB career, Hamilton has an ERA of 3.72, which means he should find too many issues with finding a new opportunity with a different organization. Perhaps the Yankees will think about bringing him back on a minor league deal.

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