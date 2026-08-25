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Braves Reveal Drake Baldwin Change During Dodgers Series

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2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a double in front of Andrew Vaughn #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are opening up a new series in MLB on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers are coming into town for a three-game set. It’s a marquee matchup between two perennial NL contenders.

Atlanta has lost 7 of its last 10 games, while the Dodgers are riding a six-game winning streak. Game one of the Braves-Dodgers series features a Tyler Glasnow/Bryce Elder pitching showdown.

Before game one of the series, the Braves revealed their lineup, which features a Drake Baldwin change.

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Drake Baldwin Back Hitting Leadoff on Tuesday

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers

GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves hits a double during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

After the Braves’ off day on Monday, they are set to continue their push toward October, and this series with the Dodgers is huge for NL-seeding purposes.

On Tuesday, Drake Baldwin is back hitting leadoff. In Atlanta’s recent win on Sunday, Drake Baldwin was batting cleanup, which is a rarity. He has batted first or second for the Braves consistently for the past several months.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Atlanta Braves lineup for 8/25:

Braves 8/25: “D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Dubón SS M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C B. Elder SP”

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Intriguing Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Dodgers Game

Taking a Look at Drake Baldwin This Season

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves grounds into a double play during the first inning against the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Drake Baldwin has been one of the best hitters for the Braves this season, and he will need to keep the high production up throughout the rest of August and into September.

Over 108 games played for the Braves in 2026, Baldwin is batting .268 with 21 home runs, 63 RBI, 113 hits, and an OPS+ of 118.

He has emerged as one of the best-hitting catchers in all of Major League Baseball.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Braves Reveal Drake Baldwin Change During Dodgers Series

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