Braves Reveal Drake Baldwin Change During Dodgers Series

The Atlanta Braves are opening up a new series in MLB on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers are coming into town for a three-game set. It’s a marquee matchup between two perennial NL contenders.

Atlanta has lost 7 of its last 10 games, while the Dodgers are riding a six-game winning streak. Game one of the Braves-Dodgers series features a Tyler Glasnow/Bryce Elder pitching showdown.

Before game one of the series, the Braves revealed their lineup, which features a Drake Baldwin change.

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Drake Baldwin Back Hitting Leadoff on Tuesday

After the Braves’ off day on Monday, they are set to continue their push toward October, and this series with the Dodgers is huge for NL-seeding purposes.

On Tuesday, Drake Baldwin is back hitting leadoff. In Atlanta’s recent win on Sunday, Drake Baldwin was batting cleanup, which is a rarity. He has batted first or second for the Braves consistently for the past several months.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Atlanta Braves lineup for 8/25:

Braves 8/25: “D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Dubón SS M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C B. Elder SP”

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Taking a Look at Drake Baldwin This Season

Drake Baldwin has been one of the best hitters for the Braves this season, and he will need to keep the high production up throughout the rest of August and into September.

Over 108 games played for the Braves in 2026, Baldwin is batting .268 with 21 home runs, 63 RBI, 113 hits, and an OPS+ of 118.

He has emerged as one of the best-hitting catchers in all of Major League Baseball.

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