Atlanta Braves Announce Bryce Elder Update Before Reds Series

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves will have the day off following a series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They won by a score of 4-2 on Sunday (and swept the three-game series).

The Braves also clinched the National League East division title.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “The #Braves have clinched the NL East as they beat the Astros on Sunday. After just 76 wins a year ago, Atlanta wins the division for the first time under Walt Weiss and the 7th time in 9 years overall.”

Atlanta Braves Announce Bryce Elder Update

The Braves continue to play without Bryce Elder, as he has been out since August 31.

This week, they announced the latest update on Elder.

MLB.com wrote (on September 20): “Threw off mound with reduced effort on Sept. 19. He’s still aiming to be available during the early portion of the postseason.”

Looking At Elder

Elder was picked in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He has spent all five seasons of his career with the franchise.

Right now, Elder is 8-8 with a 4.11 ERA in 26 starts.

The 27-year-old made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves are 92-64 in 156 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 51-27 in 78 games at home).

On Tuesday night, the Braves will return home to host the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park.

Following their series with the Reds, they will play their final series of the 2026 season on Friday against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.

Looking At The Reds

The Reds come into their series with the Braves as the last-place team in the National League Central with a 72-84 record in 156 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 34-41 in 75 games on the road).