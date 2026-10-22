Ex-Atlanta Braves Infielder Still A Free Agent 67 Days After Release

By many standards, the Atlanta Braves had a very successful 2026 season.

Under first-year manager Walt Weiss, Atlanta won the NL East, earned a spot in the NLDS, and certainly exceeded preseason expectations.

Now that it’s the offseason, it’s a good time to look back at some of the roster transactions (and releases) made by the organization.

One player who many fans may have forgotten spent a brief time with the Braves is Carlos Santana.

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Carlos Santana Was Released by Braves in August

After a very brief stint with the Atlanta Braves organization, Carlos Santana was released by the organization in August, approximately 67 days ago.

On August 16, MiLB.com wrote:

“Gwinnett Stripers released 1B Carlos Santana.”

He signed with the organization in late June. Santana did not appear in an MLB game with the Braves, but did bat .292 over 82 at-bats with Triple-A Gwinnett before his release.

Santana is still on the open market, but he may consider retirement due to the fact that he’s played 17 seasons in MLB. He played 8 games in 2026 with the Diamondbacks, but had very poor offensive numbers.

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Carlos Santana’s Career at a Glance

Across parts of 17 MLB seasons, the 40-year-old Santana has played in 2212 total games.

If he does decide to call it a career, Santana has played with nine different MLB organizations and was a one-time All-Star with Cleveland in 2019.

He’s a career .240 hitter with 335 home runs, 405 doubles, and an OPS+ of 111.

As for the Braves’ role in Carlos Santana’s future, perhaps they will be the one to give Santana another chance due to his familiarity with the organization.

However, the main issue for Santana is the fact his position at first base is totally blocked by Matt Olson, so he would serve entirely as an organizational depth piece.

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