Atlanta Braves Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Before Padres Game

The Atlanta Braves are just a few hours away from their series finale against the San Diego Padres, but they’ve now announced a handful of roster moves.

According to the franchise via X, right-hander Tyler Kinley has been reinstated from the IL and JR Ritchie has been optioned.

Additionally, the Braves selected Ian Hamilton for the Major League roster while designating Carlos Carrasco for assignment.

Braves Select Ian Hamilton, DFA Carlos Carrasco

Hamilton has been playing in the Major Leagues for approximately seven years now.

However, this marks his first season with the Braves.

While down in Triple-A this year, he has logged a 3.18 ERA and 28 strikeouts across 22.2 innings of work through 21 starts.

As for 39-year-old Carrasco, he has now been designated for assignment.

Throughout his 2026 campaign with Atlanta, he’s recorded a 3.68 ERA and six strikeouts across 14.2 innings pitched through seven games.

Tyler Kinley Returns From IL, JR Ritchie is Optioned

Ritchie played eight games in the big leagues this year after making his debut on April 23.

While on the big stage, he posted a 4.87 ERA, striking out 37 batters across 40.2 innings pitched in eight games, seven of which he started.

He walked 25 hitters along the way.

He hasn’t been a consistent player, and his latest clashes were notably challenging.

Ritchie has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, according to the organization’s announcement.

Kinley, 35, was sidelined on the 15-day IL.

But now they have their right-handed reliever back on board.

Before landing on the IL, he was riding a 3.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts across 28.1 innings of work through his 31 games.

His last appearance with Atlanta was on June 7, when the Braves faced the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This is major news for the ballclub, as Atlanta’s bullpen must keep its momentum high.

Braves Right Now

All things considered, this has been a promising year for Atlanta.

They continue sitting atop the National League East standings, with an overall record of 48-30.

They are trailed by the Philadelphia Phillies, who are 43-36 overall.

Looking at the Major Leagues as a whole, they have fallen to third place.

Fortunately, they’re not too far behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (51-29) or the Milwaukee Brewers (48-29) in first and second place, respectively.

The New York Yankees (47-31) sit just below the Braves, and they’re looking for any opportunity to edge them out.

Atlanta has one more game to go in their three-game series against the Padres, but they’ve dropped their past two matchups.

Monday resulted in a 1-0 shutout, while Tuesday resulted in a tight 7-6 loss.

Once Atlanta wraps up its series with San Diego, they will hit the road and head to Oracle Park to face the San Francisco Giants.

This will be another three-game stretch.

The race is close toward the top of the MLB standings.

It doesn’t take much for a ballclub to get knocked down.

Once they lose traction, it becomes harder to stand back up and climb the chain.