Atlanta Braves Make JR Ritchie Announcement Before Giants Game

The Atlanta Braves will face the San Francisco Giants in pretty much a doubleheader on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Braves-Giants game was suspended in the second inning due to rain, and will be resumed on Wednesday before the already scheduled evening contest.

For the later game (7:15 p.m. EST), the Braves have decided to roll with JR Ritchie as their starter. It’s been quite the journey for Ritchie starting his MLB career, but after the injury to Spencer Strider, it appears that the Braves will explore the option of using Ritchie as a starter again. His previous handful of appearances had come out of the bullpen for the Braves.

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JR Ritchie Will Get the Start for Atlanta on Wednesday Evening

The official lineups have not been posted for the second game in the Braves-Giants series, which will take place at Truist Park. However, the probable starters have been posted, and for the Braves, it’s JR Ritchie. It appears that the Giants will roll with Carson Wisenhunt to get the ball.

MLB.com writer Jackson Stone wrote (on 6/16):

“Ritchie should have an extended runway to make an impression with Strider now shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, with a potential return in the season’s final two months, following an MRI and appointment with Dr. Keith Meister. And while starters AJ Smith-Shawver and Spencer Schwellenbach have begun throwing, with Smith-Shawver more advanced in his progression, both are still a ways away from returning to game action.”

“That leaves Ritchie with his second opportunity before the All-Star break to solidify his spot in the rotation. It’s been a long road for the rookie starter, too, with Ritchie undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2023 before coming back to pitch 49 2/3 innings with a 2.90 ERA across three levels in 2024.”

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JR Ritchie’s MLB Start So Far

As noted, JR Ritchie has not been in MLB for very long, and it’s certainly been a whirlwind of emotions for the 22-year-old starter.

Before coming in to relieve Spencer Strider against the Mets last week, Ritchie had not made an MLB appearance on the mound since May 18.

Over 30.2 total innings in his first season with the Braves’ Majors club, Ritchie holds an ERA of 3.82 with 26 strikeouts.

He has dominant stuff for a youngster, including a very lively fastball, and projects to be in the Braves rotation for several years to come.

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