Atlanta Braves Forgotten Pitcher Receives Positive Return Update

The Atlanta Braves have been reeling a little bit, as they’ve lost eight of their last 12 games, and now sit 5.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. Atlanta is currently taking on the San Diego Padres, where it will look to avoid being swept on Wednesday.

During the Padres series, Atlanta received a positive return update on an injured pitcher who may be slightly forgotten.

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Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver Set for Rehab Stint

Per multiple reports, AJ Smith-Shawver is set for a rehab assignment shortly.

AJC reporter Chad Bishop wrote (on 6/24):

Smith-Shawver, 23, has not pitched for the Braves since May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia when he felt pain in his throwing elbow and was removed from the third inning of a game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. An MRI revealed ligament damage and Smith-Shawver had Tommy John Surgery June 9, 2025.

Bishop also noted what Smith-Shawver has done in his *short* MLB career thus far:

“Since being selected by the Braves in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB draft, Smith-Shawver has appeared in 16 games for the club since his debut June 4, 2023. Smith-Shawver has a 3.77 ERA and 1.297 WHIP across 74 career innings in which he has struck out 66 hitters.”

It’s unclear how long his rehab will be, but considering he’s coming off Tommy John Surgery, the Braves will likely take their time with his recovery. However, with the Braves’ starting pitching starting to falter a bit, AJ Smith-Shawver could be a good August/September addition to the rotation, if he’s healthy.

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State of the Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Atlanta Braves are currently 48-30, and of couse, every MLB team is going to endure some tough stretches of a 162-game season, so it’s unclear if this little losing skid will stick or not.

However, the Phillies are surging and perhaps the best team in MLB right now.

As the calendar turns to July, the Braves need to seriously consider their plans at the MLB trade deadline.

Also, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s injury is proving to have a big impact on the offense. Drake Baldwin also may have returned from the IL a bit prematurely, as he’s been in a big slump over the past week.

Bottom line, that comfortable lead the Atlanta Braves had in the NL East a few weeks ago is no longer, and every MLB game from here on in is increasingly important.

The Braves and Phillies won’t match up again until September.

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