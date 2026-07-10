Former Atlanta Braves Top Prospect Cut by Current MLB Team

The Atlanta Braves, like all other 30 MLB teams, have just one more series left on the schedule before the All-Star break.

Los Bravos will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (on the road), and look to enter the break strong after the Philadelphia Phillies (and Miami Marlins) are both hot on their heels for first place in the NL East.

In a recent roster transaction adjacent to the Braves organization, Atlanta received some news on former top prospect Braden Shewmake, who was cut by his current MLB team on Friday.

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Houston Astros Cut Braden Shewmake

On Friday, the Houston Astros made a few roster announcements. The main one being that shortstop Jeremy Pena is being activated off the Injured List, and as the corresponding move, the Stros have designated Braden Shewmake for assignment.

Shewmake, 28, appeared in 30 games for the Astros, but batted .256 with three home runs, nine RBI, and 10 runs scored across 78 at-bats.

He is now in DFA limbo. The most likely scenario is Shewmake gets outrighted to Triple-A, where he will likely accept the assignment, or the Astros can just release him. Shewmake is a 3-year MLB veteran who has appeared in MLB games with the Chicago White Sox, Braves, and Astros.

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Braden Shewmake’s Time with the Atlanta Braves

Braden Shewmake was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft, and he swiftly moved through the Braves’ minor league system. However, due to Dansby Swanson being the everyday shortstop (at the time), Shewmake’s position was blocked.

In 2023, Shewmake made his MLB debut with the Braves, but it was a very brief stint. He recorded just four at-bats with the team, and did not get a hit. The Chicago White Sox gave him a chance in 2024, but he batted just .125 over 67 at-bats.

It will be interesting to see if the Astros stick with Shewmake in their organization or if another MLB team swoops in to claim him.

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