New York Yankees Receive Encouraging Aaron Judge Update Before All-Star Break

The New York Yankees have been without their star outfielder, Aaron Judge, for quite some time now, and in some aspects, being without the 3X MVP is starting to rear its ugly head, which just about any sensible baseball fan could have guessed. New York is still within striking distance in the AL East, but the Yanks’ offense has shown some less-than-encouraging production over the past few weeks.

On Thursday, Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman met with reporters to discuss a handful of things, and one of those items on the docket was Aaron Judge (per usual). However, Cashman did provide an encouraging update on Judge before the Yankees partake in their last series ahead of the All-Star break, against the Washington Nationals.

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Aaron Judge Set to Undergo Re-Imaging Shortly After All-Star Break

Aaron Judge has been sidelined since early May with a fractured rib.

Per The Athletic reporter Chris Kirschner and MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch, Aaron Judge will undergo further imaging on his ribs during the All-Star break.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (on 7/9):

“It has been six weeks since Judge went on the injured list. He’d played through the injury throughout May, and it’s believed he suffered it on a diving play on April 26. At the time of the IL placement, the Yankees announced it’d be 4-6 weeks before the three-time MVP could go for further testing. Cashman said today the Yankees don’t anticipate the fracture will be fully healed, merely hoping that it’s showing progress. That’d allow Judge to expand his upper body work.”

Even though the idea of further imaging being encouraging, Yankees fans should understand that Judge has been sidelined from baseball activities for some time now, and this is surely going to be a process to get him acclimated to big league activities again.

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Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees Right Now….

The Yankees are 15-19 in Aaron Judge’s absense.

June was solid for the Yankees, but starting to rely on Austin Wells, Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe, and Paul Goldschmidt hasn’t been fruitful over the past several weeks. New York just had a 2-game stretch where they struck out 34 times against the Rays, a number that’s hard to even believe.

Bottom line, the Yankees need Aaron Judge, but you already knew that. The bigger issue is they need him healthy, and more importantly, Boone needs to urge some of the veteran players on this Yankees team (Jazz Chisholm Jr., Code Bellinger, Goldschmidt) to start hitting again.

Over the All-Star break, there will surely be more Aaron Judge updates as news from the re-imaging surfaces, so be sure to stay updated on Heavy on Yankees!

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