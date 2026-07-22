New York Yankees Announce Intriguing Spencer Jones Decision Before Pirates Game

The New York Yankees did not play on Tuesday due to inclement weather in the Northeast, which means they will play a split doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, it was revealed that outfielder Spencer Jones would be recalled from the minors to give the Yanks some added offense depth.

Before the first game against the Pirates (1:05 p.m. EST), the Yankees revealed their lineup, and it features a very interesting Spencer Jones decision.

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Spencer Jones Batting Third for Game 1 of Split Doubleheader

The Pirates have revealed that Mitch Keller (6–7, 5.14 ERA, 77 SO) will be taking the ball against Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole.

Here is the New York Yankees for game one of the doubleheader, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Yankees 7/22: “T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B S. Jones DH C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Some notables from the recent lineup drop: Anthony Volpe is not in the batting order, and Spencer Jones is batting third, which is an interesting decision by Aaron Boone.

With the right-handed Keller taking the ball for game one on Wednesday, there are notably a few more lefties in the Yankees’ order.

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More on Spencer Jones

This latest MLB stint for Spencer Jones could go a long way in determining if the Yankees will keep him past the MLB trade deadline.

Batting Jones third definitely signals a lot of trust in the young outfielder, but there was a notable report earlier this week regarding Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez potentially being the top trade chips for New York this season.

As for Jones’ play on the field this season, over 70+ at-bats, he’s batting .233 with two home runs, 7 RBI, and 17 hits.

He has 34 strikeouts in his first 73 ABs, nearly a 50% clip.

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