Chicago Cubs Quietly Re-Sign World Series Champion During Orioles Series

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series. The Cubbies are 51-40 this season, but sit seven games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Chicago won 5-2 on Tuesday and will go for the series win against the Orioles on Wednesday evening.

During the Orioles series, the Chicago Cubs quietly re-signed a former World Series champion who had been released by the organization a few days prior.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Proposed Trade for Giants’ Matt Chapman Revealed

Cubs Bring Back Chas McCormick on Minors Deal

According to his MLB.com transactions tracker, former World Series champion with the Houston Astros, Chas McCormick, is back with the Chicago Cubs on a minors deal.

MLB.com wrote: “Chicago Cubs signed free agent LF Chas McCormick to a minor league contract.”

It looked like the transaction happened on July 6. McCormick was released from the Cubs organization last week. He has not appeared in an MLB game this season, and spent five seasons with the Houston Astros (2021 to 2025) prior to joining the Cubs.

Forbes.com wrote (0n 7/7):

“McCormick’s departure from the Cubs didn’t last very long. After the veteran outfielder was surprisingly released despite producing solid numbers at Triple-A, the Cubs decided to bring him back, giving the former Houston Astros’ World Series champion another opportunity to work his way toward the major league roster.”

It was a very short time of unemployment for McCormick, who will likely head back to Triple-A after the signing.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Cut 6-Year MLB Player During Brewers Series

Chas McCormick’s MLB Career

Chas McCormick was actually a vital piece of the Houston Astros 2022 World Series run. In 119 games played that season, McCormick batted .245 with 14 home runs, 12 doubles, and a bWAR of 1.7.

He followed that season up with his best year in the pros (2023). Over 115 games in ’23, McCormick had a bWAR of 3.4.

However, his bat got very cold after that season.

In 2025 (his most recent MLB action), Chas McCormick batted .210 with one home run over 100 at-bats.

For his career, he holds a lifetime average of .247 with 56 home runs, 52 doubles, and an OPS+ of 104 across 1388 total at-bats.

More MLB on Heavy: Kevin McGonigle Makes MLB History in Tigers-Athletics Game