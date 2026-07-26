Atlanta Braves Legend Andruw Jones Sends Heartfelt Message to Chipper Jones

On Sunday afternoon, Andruw Jones was officially enshrined in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

For much of the 1990s, and into the early 2000s, both Andruw Jones and Chipper Jones were household names among not only Braves fans, but across the baseball world due to their impressive level of play, and the fact they were both Atlanta Braves players for (much) of their entire careers. *Andruw Jones did play for a couple other teams at the back end of his career, but Chipper Jones spent all 19 of his MLB seasons with the Braves.

In honor of Andruw Jones being enshrined today, here are some of his career accolades:

5x MLB All-Star, 10X Gold Glove Winner, 2005 Silver Slugger, 434 career home runs, 1289 RBI, 62.7 career WAR, lifetime OPS+ of 112.

During Andruw Jones’ Hall of Fame speech, he sent an extremely heartfelt message to Chipper Jones.

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Andruw Jones Message to Chipper Jones

Per Braves reporter Grant McAuley, here is what Andruw Jones had to say about fellow Braves legend Chipper Jones:

“Larry Wayne Jones, some call him Chipper. Chipper pushed for my induction for many years. The Jones Boys are in Cooperstown now. Thank you.”

The ‘Jones Boys’ were a staple in the Atlanta Braves lineup for 12 seasons. And it should be received as an honor for the Braves to have both players go into the Hall of Fame as a Brave.

Hall of Famer John Smoltz also had extremely high praise of Andruw Jones, deeming him the bet fielder he’s ever seen.

Here is another quote that Andruw Jones dropped during his HOF speech about the Braves, and playing centerfield:

“I never got to see Willie Mays play, so Ken Griffey was my guy. I wanted to be like him. For me and Carlos (Beltran) to join Griffey, Willie and these other great center fielders in the Hall of Fame is hard to put into words for me.”

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More on Andruw Jones Legacy in MLB.

The Curaçao native (Andruw Jones) debuted with the Atlanta Braves in 1996 and immediately made history by becoming the youngest player ever to homer in a World Series game, blasting two home runs in Game 1 against the New York Yankees. Over a 17-year MLB career, Jones earned 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards (1998-2007), was selected to five All-Star Games, won the 2005 National League Hank Aaron Award after hitting an MLB-leading 51 home runs, and finished with 434 career home runs and 1,289 RBIs.

His elite range and instincts revolutionized defense in center field, helping anchor one of baseball’s greatest pitching staffs during the Braves’ dynasty years (which makes John Smoltz’s comments so pertinent).

Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2026, Jones’ combination of power, defense and postseason success cemented his status as one of the premier two-way outfielders in baseball history.

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