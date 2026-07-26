Atlanta Braves Quietly Receive Robert Suarez Update During Orioles Series

The Atlanta Braves won their recent series against the Baltimore Orioles with a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta’s bullpen turned in another strong series, as it continues to prove it’s among the best groups in all of MLB.

However, Robert Suarez has been sidelined for around the last month, dealing with an injury. He was placed on the 15-day IL on June 26 with a right elbow issue.

During the Orioles series, there was a concerning update on Robert Suarez that slightly went under the radar.

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Robert Suarez ‘Ways Away’ from Return

Manager Walt Weiss indicated during the Orioles-Braves series that Robert Suarez has a ‘little way’s to go’ before joining the bullpen again.

SportsTalkATL.com’s Chase Irle recently wrote (on July 25):

“At the very least, it looks like Suarez is facing several more weeks on the shelf — and that’s if there isn’t something more going on that the club doesn’t want to reveal. Missing that much time with inflammation is worrisome. Even when he does return, there’s no guarantee he’ll be as sharp as the guy we saw from March to June. In fact, it would be a lot more normal if he looked human.”

Luckily for the Braves, the absence of Robert Suarez hasn’t been a huge deal, as the bullpen continues to shine in most of the moments they are called on.

It’s possible the Braves are just trying to be cautious with their All-Star reliever, but an elbow issue is always concerning.

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Robert Suarez’s First Season with the Braves

The biggest free agent contract handed out by the Atlanta Braves this offseason was to Robert Suarez. He inked a three-year, $45 million deal after being one of the best closers in MLB with the San Diego Padres.

It’s been a great move by Atlanta’s front office, as Robert Suarez holds a microscopic ERA of 0.56 over 32 innings pitched with 26 strikeouts.

His pitching record this year is 4-0, and his WHIP is way below 1.000 @ 0.844.

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