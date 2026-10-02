When do the Braves Play Next? Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule, TV Channel

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he scores off an RBI triple by Ozzie Albies #1 during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Schedule, TV Channel
Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule:
Game 1: 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Dodger Stadium
Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 4, @ Dodger Stadium
Game 3: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, @ Truist Park
Game 4 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Truist Park
Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 9, @ Dodger Stadium
All of the games will be available to watch on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One.
The winner of the Braves-Dodgers series will play the winner of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.
On the AL side, the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.
Looking at the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers National League Division Series
The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.
The Braves had the third-best record in the National League at 94-68 during the regular season.
The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers this year.
Atlanta won two of three against Los Angeles in May. In August, the Braves swept the Dodgers in three games at Truist Park.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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When do the Atlanta Braves play next? Here is their NLDS schedule against the Los Angeles Dodgers and how to watch.
When do the Braves Play Next? Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule, TV Channel