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When do the Braves Play Next? Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule, TV Channel

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he scores off an RBI triple by Ozzie Albies #1 during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on Thursday.

The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday. The Phillies won the second game 4-3 on Wednesday.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves have moved on to the National League Division Series. The Phillies are eliminated from the playoffs.

The Braves will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Schedule, TV Channel

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule:

  • Game 1: 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 4, @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, @ Truist Park
  • Game 4 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Truist Park
  • Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 9, @ Dodger Stadium

All of the games will be available to watch on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 25: Alex Call #12 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides safely into third as the ball gets past Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Truist Park on August 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The winner of the Braves-Dodgers series will play the winner of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

On the AL side, the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

Looking at the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers National League Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 27: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves slides in to steal second base against Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Braves had the third-best record in the National League at 94-68 during the regular season.

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his strike out in front of Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on May 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers this year.

Atlanta won two of three against Los Angeles in May. In August, the Braves swept the Dodgers in three games at Truist Park.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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When do the Braves Play Next? Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule, TV Channel

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