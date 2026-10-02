When do the Braves Play Next? Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule, TV Channel

The Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on Thursday.

The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday. The Phillies won the second game 4-3 on Wednesday.

The Braves have moved on to the National League Division Series. The Phillies are eliminated from the playoffs.

The Braves will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Schedule, TV Channel

Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule:

Game 1: 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Dodger Stadium

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 4, @ Dodger Stadium

Game 3: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, @ Truist Park

Game 4 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Truist Park

Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 9, @ Dodger Stadium

All of the games will be available to watch on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One.

The winner of the Braves-Dodgers series will play the winner of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

On the AL side, the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

Looking at the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers National League Division Series

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Braves had the third-best record in the National League at 94-68 during the regular season.

The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers this year.

Atlanta won two of three against Los Angeles in May. In August, the Braves swept the Dodgers in three games at Truist Park.