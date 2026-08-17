Atlanta Braves Manager Shares Thoughts On Matt Olson’s MVP Case

The NL MVP conversation is heating up, and with just over a month left to be played in the regular season, it’s time to start really thinking about who has a chance at winning the award.

Shohei Ohtani and Pete Crow-Armstrong may be the frontrunners, which makes sense, but Braves slugger Matt Olson has definitely entered his name into the conversation, and he should be getting a lot more buzz than he is right now.

Matt Olson is a dominant force at the plate, and he takes zero days off.

Recently, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Olson’s Most Valuable Player case this season.

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Walt Weiss Comments on Matt Olson MVP Case

Per @BarrettSallee, here is what Walt Weiss said about Matt Olson being in the MVP conversation:

“Oh yeah, absolutely. The guy in LA makes it pretty tough … … “[Olson] has evolved into one of the best players in the game”

It’s really a shame that it took this long for Olson’s name to finally be in MVP takes, because he’s probably been the most consistent hitter (aside from Yordan Alvarez) in MLB this season.

Olson has 36 home runs this season, and his most recent came on Sunday afternoon to break a 2-2 tie with a three-run home run to dead center.

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Looking at Matt Olson This Season

Matt Olson is the biggest reason the Braves offense has been so electric this year.

He’s played 124 games (hasn’t missed a game) and is batting .264 with 36 home runs, 30 doubles, a .551 slugging percentage, and an OPS+ of 142.

It’s just been a monster offensive campaign for Olson, who has also added 77 RBI, 127 hits, and 88 runs scored.

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