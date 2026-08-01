Boston Red Sox Named Landing Spot for $22 Million Infielder in Recent Trade Rumor

MLB trade rumors are swirling all across the league right now ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

For the Boston Red Sox, they are still rumored to be in the market for a right-handed-hitting infielder.

With the Detroit Tigers trending towards becoming sellers over the next two days, one potential option the Red Sox could try to target is $22 million infielder Gleyber Torres, who has been the subject of trade rumors over the past week.

Many top MLB insiders expect the Tigers to make upwards of 4-5 trades (Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Kenley Jansen, Gleyber Torres).

Recently, the Red Sox were named a landing spot for Torres.

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Looking at Gleyber Torres Fit in Boston

Gleyber Torres has dealt with two oblique injuries this season, which have impacted his ability to stay on the field. However, when he has played, he’s been an above-average hitter.

He’s playing on MLB’s qualifying offer, which is around $22 million, and Torres will hit free agency after the season is over.

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter named Gleyber Torres as an impact rental, and then named the Boston Red Sox as a landing spot for the 3X MLB All-Star infielder:

“After a 3.0-WAR season in 2025, Torres accepted a qualifying offer to stick around in Detroit for another year, and that hefty salary means the Tigers might have to chip in some cash to facilitate a trade. The 29-year-old has played just 52 games this season, missing time with an oblique injury.”

Other teams that could potentially be interested include the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers, per Reuter.

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Gleyber Torres’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Across 194 at-bats this season, Gleyber Torres is slashing .270/.383/.392, which is good for an OPS+ of 116.

He has five home runs, eight doubles, 29 runs scored, and a bWAR of 1.6 over 50+ games (53).

Looking at the Boston Red Sox depth chart, their current second basemen include Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Anthony Siegler, and Romy Gonzales. Torres would certainly be an upgrade over all three.

It will be very interesting to see what the Red Sox’ deadline strategy is over the next two days, and if they can acquire another impact infield bat. Boston did trade for Curtis Mead, but an injury immediately welcomed Mead after his first game played with the Red Sox.

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