New York Mets Former All-Star Player Released by Current MLB Team

On Monday of this week, the Kansas City Royals decided to cut ties with 2X MLB All-Star Starling Marte via a designation for assignment.

Instead of going through the formal DFA limbo process, which would allow Marte to be claimed off waivers, the Royals went ahead and skipped that ordeal and decided to just release him from the organization (Per his MLB.com transactions tracker).

Starling Marte played four seasons with the New York Mets from 2022 to 2025.

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Starling Marte Released by Royals

Starling Marte is now an MLB free agent and can sign with any club that will welcome his services.

Speaking to his time with the Mets, Marte batted .272 with the organization over 390+ games. He also added 37 home runs, 58 doubles, 165 RBI, and an OPS+ of 108 in a Mets uniform.

Marte was named an All-Star player in 2022, and he finished that campaign with 16 home runs, 24 doubles, and an OPS+ of 132 over 118 games.

With the Royals this season, Marte was batting .242 across 153 at-bats with two home runs and 14 RBI.

Starling Marte has had a polished 15-year MLB career, and retirement could be on the table if another team doesn’t want to come to terms with signing him.

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Looking at Starling Marte’s MLB Career

Starling Marte has played in parts of 15 MLB seasons.

He spent the first eight years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before bouncing around to the Diamondbacks, Marlins, and Oakland, and then settled with the Mets for four seasons.

Across 1589 total games, he holds a career batting average of .284 with 165 home runs, 681 RBI, and 363 stolen bases. His career OPS+ is 113.

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Starling Marte, but he definitely had a pretty solid four-year stint with the New York Mets.

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