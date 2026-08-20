Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Demoted 29-Year-Old Player During Mariners Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to conclude their series with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon.

It will be a rubber match after the Mariners picked up a win on Wednesday evening. However, the highlight of this series with the Mariners will undoubtedly be the Brewers’ 22-0 victory on Tuesday.

Also, another piece of news during the Mariners series was a pair of notable roster moves by Milwaukee, which included demoting Brandon Lockridge.

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Brewers Optioned Brandon Lockridge

The Milwaukee Brewers transactions page reflects the fact that 3-year MLB player Brandon Lockridge has been optioned to AAA Nashville.

He endured a pretty brutal right knee laceration and contusion injury back in early May, which landed him on the IL for an extended period of time. Lockridge was activated in early August, but now heads down to the minors again for the time being.

Lockridge, 29, has played 38 total games for the Brewers this season and was moved to the organization in 2025 from the San Diego Padres.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on August 19) when the roster move happened:

Lockridge will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to shortstop Cooper Pratt (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. After he was activated Aug. 1 following an extended stay on the IL while recovering from arthroscopic right knee surgery, Lockridge had served mostly in a short-side platoon role in the Milwaukee outfield over the last three weeks, slashing .143/.200/.143 over 10 games.

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More on Brandon Lockridge’s MLB Career

Lockridge made his MLB debut in 2024 with the San Diego Padres, but appeared in just 12 games that season.

For his career, he’s played in 117 total games, and across 245 at-bats, he’s logged a .245 batting average with 1 HR, 1 triple, and 11 doubles to go along with an OPS+ of 71, so his production at the plate has been pretty subpar in his MLB opportunities, which is what likely led to the demotion.

With the Brewers (parts of two seasons), he’s batted 269 over 145 at-bats.

It will be interesting to see if the Brewers recall him for a September push, and if his platoon services could be of any help to the squad.

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