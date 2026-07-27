MLB TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates Acquire 3-Year Player From Orioles

For a second straight day, the Pittsburgh Pirates are involved in trade news across Major League Baseball.

On Sunday evening, the Pirates traded away pitcher Jose Urquidy, and on Monday, they completed a trade with the Baltimore Orioles for a 3-year MLB player.

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Pirates Trade for Johnathan Rodríguez

According to reports from both clubs, the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to trade Johnathan Rodríguez to the Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on July 27):

“The Pirates have acquired outfielder Johnathan Rodríguez from the Orioles, according to announcements from both clubs. Baltimore, who designated him for assignment a few days ago, receives cash considerations in return. The Bucs also reinstated catcher Endy Rodríguez from the 10-day injured list.”

In another corresponding move, catcher Shawn Ross has been DFA’d by the Pirates. Johnathan Rodriguez has since been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, so he will begin his Pirates stint in the minor leagues.

George Bissell of NBCSports.com wrote (on July 27): “Rodríguez heads to Triple-A Indianapolis as organizational depth for Pittsburgh after being designated for assignment last week. The unheralded 26-year-old hit .182 (2-for-11) during a seven-game stint with the Orioles.”

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Johnathan Rodriguez’s MLB Career

Johnathan Rodríguez has played in parts of three MLB seasons with the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles.

The first two seasons of his career came with the Guardians.

Across 113 at-bats in his MLB career, Rodríguez hasn’t been particularly great at the plate with a .177 average and an OPS+ of 66.

With the Baltimore Orioles, he received 11 at-bats and logged just two hits (1 double). His 42 strikeouts in 132 plate appearances also isn’t a great mark, and Johnathan Rodríguez’s bWAR is -1.2, which isn’t a great 162-game pace. He’s only played in 51 total games in his career.

He will likely stay in the Pirates’ minor league system unless there’s a desperation for a fill-in outfielder.

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