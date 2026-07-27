Atlanta Braves Receive Bad News on Top Trade Target After Latest Report

With just seven days until MLB’s trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves sit fairly comfortably atop the National League East with a 62-43 record and a 5.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, despite the success this season, Atlanta is still expected to be buyers over the next week, with their biggest need being starting pitching.

One player the Braves have steadily been linked to in trade rumors is Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan, but per a recent trade report, it sounds like Ryan will be staying put as the Twins attempt to earn an AL Wild Card bid over the last two months of the season.

More MLB on Heavy: Recent Atlanta Braves Player Released by Current MLB Organization

Joe Ryan Likely to Stay Put at MLB Trade Deadline

Per The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, Joe Ryan won’t be traded at the deadline, and the Twins will continue to search for bullpen help instead.

It’s bad news for the Atlanta Braves, who could have made a real splash at the deadline by acquiring Joe Ryan as their No. 2 starter.

Now, Atlanta will have to think about some alternative SP options, which could include Casey Mize, Michael Wacha, Dustin May, Eric Lauer, or Reid Detmers.

Joe Ryan carries an ERA of 3.38 this season over 21 starts, 114.1 IP, and 131 total strikeouts. He was regarded as one of the best starters thought to be available via trade.

More MLB on Heavy: 5 New York Yankees Predicted to be Gone by MLB Trade Deadline

Atlanta Braves Trade Rumors

Again, this time next Monday, there will be a trade frenzy across Major League Baseball, and the Braves are expected to be a part of it in some capacity.

They are expected to be aggressive buyers ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline as they look to strengthen a roster with postseason aspirations. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has indicated the club is evaluating upgrades across the board, with starting pitching and infield help among the organization’s top priorities.

While the Braves are unlikely to part with their top prospects unless the return is significant, they appear well-positioned to make multiple additions before the deadline. With that being said, Atlanta has also been linked to the top trade candidate (Tarik Skubal), which could force them to part with top prospects.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Trade Pitch Lands Nationals’ 2X All-Star Infielder in Latest MLB Mock