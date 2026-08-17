St. Louis Cardinals Announce Sudden Jordan Walker Decision During Reds Series

The St. Louis Cardinals have already picked up a win today on Monday, August 17, with a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in a makeup afternoon game to kick off their series.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Jordan Walker was batting third and went 2-for-4 in the contest, while playing right field.

Well, for the second game of the twin billing, manager Oli Marmol has opted to get Walker off his feet, and he will bat cleanup and serve as the DH.

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Jordan Walker Batting Cleanup, Serving as DH for 2nd Game on Monday

Here is the full St. Louis Cardinals batting order for 8/17 G2, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cardinals Game 2: “8/17 J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera C A. Burleson 1B J. Walker DH J. Báez RF N. Church CF M. Winn SS B. Torres LF B. Jordan 3B A. Pallante SP”

Andre Pallante will get the start for game two, and Ivan Herrera will form a battery by getting the nod behind the plate. Joshua Baez is back hitting fifth and will play right field, while Jordan Walker is DHing.

The Cardinals, after the win earlier on Monday, are now 64-61 and have quietly won three in a row. St. Louis could be getting hot at the right time.

With another win on Monday evening, the Cardinals would be right back into the thick of things in the NL Wild Card hunt.

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Taking a Look at Jordan Walker This Season

If the Cardinals are to make a strong playoff push, it will likley be on the back of Jordan Walker, who has been the best offensive player for the Cardinals all season.

Across 465 at-bats this season, Walker is batting .284 with 24 home runs, 88 RBI, and an OPS+ of 135. It’s a total breakout campaign for one of MLB’s former top prospects.

He’s also added a bWAR of 3.6, 26 doubles, 73 runs scored, and 132 hits to the Cardinals’ offense.

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