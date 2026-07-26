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Toronto Blue Jays Receive Max Scherzer News Before Nationals Series

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Cleveland Guardians v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - APRIL 24: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning during the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre on April 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

After wrapping up their series with the Boston Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays will stay on the road to face the Washington Nationals, beginning on Monday.

Toronto is 48-58 and will have plenty of decisions to make ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

However, the Jays did receive a piece of positive news regarding starter Max Scherzer, who has been on the Injured List for about a month and a half with a thumb, back issue.

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Max Scherzer Set to Retun to Blue Jays Rotation on Monday

Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 10: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to strike out Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies for his 3500th career strikeout in the first inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on June 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Per Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson, Max Scherzer will get the start for Toronto on Monday:

“Max Scherzer starts for the #BlueJays tomorrow in Washington. Big one for him, off a good AAA rehab start, ahead of the Trade Deadline. Spencer Miles to the bullpen for now.”

Once Scherzer is activated, a corresponding move will likely have to be made, but that announcement has not been made yet.

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Max Scherzer with the Blue Jays This Season

Cleveland Guardians v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 24: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts while pitching in the first inning during the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre on April 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

CBSSports RotoWire staff wrote (on July 26): 

“After a great rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Scherzer will be activated from the IL Monday, and make his first appearance since June 10. The 41-year-old has had an injury-riddled 2026, causing him to only make six starts this campaign. In those six starts, Scherzer has struggled to put up good numbers, posting a 10.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB through 22 innings.”

Overall, it’s Scherzer’s 2nd season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Across 85 innings pitched last season, Scherzer boasted an ERA of 5.19 with 82 strikeouts, so it hasn’t been very pretty in Blue Jays threads for Scherzer.

Scherzer’s career is obviously coming to an end, and there’s a strong chance that next season will be his last.

Especially with the recent decision of Justin Verlander to hang it up, Scherzer will likely try to thug it out for one last season. His contract is going to run out this season, so perhaps a reunion deal with either the Tigers or Nationals could be his last farewell.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Toronto Blue Jays Receive Max Scherzer News Before Nationals Series

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