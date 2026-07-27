Recent Atlanta Braves Player Released by Current MLB Organization

The Atlanta Braves picked up a series win against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend and will now head to Citi Field to face the New York Mets in an NL East showdown.

During that Orioles series, well, late Sunday night, a piece of news surfaced regarding a familiar friend in the Braves organization.

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Former Braves Player Jarred Kelenic Released by Rangers

According to multiple reports, the Texas Rangers released Jarred Kelenic from their organization

Kelenic, 27, has played in parts of six MLB seasons, including two with the Atlanta Braves (2024 to 2025).

Kelenic had a .425 OPS over 10 plate appearances and seven games with Texas this season, and he has spent most of July at Triple-A Round Rock. He actually hit pretty well in Triple-A, but his struggles at the MLB level ultimately led to the release.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk recently wrote (about Kelenic’s MLB career):

“Between his Triple-A numbers, age (he just turned 27 on July 16), ability to play all three outfield positions, past top-prospect status, Kelenic is likely to get another look somewhere from a team taking a flier on him as a late bloomer. The somewhat sudden nature of his release could also hint that Kelenic might have a deal lined up with a team overseas.”

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Jarred Kelenic’s Time with the Braves

Atlanta Braves fans should remember Jarred Kelenic’s time in Atlanta quite well.

He played a total of 155 games in a Braves uniform and batted .222 over 472 at-bats. He clubbed 17 home runs and 20 doubles, but his OPS+ was 82, which is very similar to his career OPS+ of 84.

Kelenic, once a top MLB prospect, has struggled in the Major Leagues.

His 2024 campaign was decent with the Braves (15 home runs, 18 doubles in 131 games), but he hit just .167 in 2025, which ultimately led to the Braves parting ways with him.

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