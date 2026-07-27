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Recent Atlanta Braves Player Released by Current MLB Organization

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Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 26: Ezequiel Duran #20, Wyatt Langford #36, and Jarred Kelenic #25 of the Texas Rangers celebrate defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves picked up a series win against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend and will now head to Citi Field to face the New York Mets in an NL East showdown.

During that Orioles series, well, late Sunday night, a piece of news surfaced regarding a familiar friend in the Braves organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Texas Rangers Release 6-Year MLB Player, Former Braves Player From Organization

Former Braves Player Jarred Kelenic Released by Rangers

Minnesota Twins v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 20: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves advances to third base on a single by Alex Verdugo #8 in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on April 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, the Texas Rangers released Jarred Kelenic from their organization

Kelenic, 27, has played in parts of six MLB seasons, including two with the Atlanta Braves (2024 to 2025).

Kelenic had a .425 OPS over 10 plate appearances and seven games with Texas this season, and he has spent most of July at Triple-A Round Rock. He actually hit pretty well in Triple-A, but his struggles at the MLB level ultimately led to the release.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk recently wrote (about Kelenic’s MLB career):

“Between his Triple-A numbers, age (he just turned 27 on July 16), ability to play all three outfield positions, past top-prospect status, Kelenic is likely to get another look somewhere from a team taking a flier on him as a late bloomer.  The somewhat sudden nature of his release could also hint that Kelenic might have a deal lined up with a team overseas.”

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Jarred Kelenic’s Time with the Braves

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Jarred Kelenic #24 and Orlando Arcia #11 after hitting a three-run homer in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves fans should remember Jarred Kelenic’s time in Atlanta quite well.

He played a total of 155 games in a Braves uniform and batted .222 over 472 at-bats. He clubbed 17 home runs and 20 doubles, but his OPS+ was 82, which is very similar to his career OPS+ of 84.

Kelenic, once a top MLB prospect, has struggled in the Major Leagues.

His 2024 campaign was decent with the Braves (15 home runs, 18 doubles in 131 games), but he hit just .167 in 2025, which ultimately led to the Braves parting ways with him.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Recent Atlanta Braves Player Released by Current MLB Organization

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