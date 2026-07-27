Boston Red Sox Trade Pitch Lands Nationals’ 2X All-Star Infielder in Latest MLB Mock

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly in the market for a shortstop. Trevor Story has been sidelined for the past couple of months, and there haven’t been any real updates on his return status lately.

With the MLB trade deadline just seven days away, rumors and speculation are at an all-time high, and with the Red Sox trade deadline plans having completely changed over the last month, Craig Breslow and company could be aggressive in making trades, like we saw during the offseason with the additions of Willson Contreras, Caleb Durbin, and Sonny Gray.

Per ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Red Sox have been searching for a shortstop. Perhaps the best option available is Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Demote 25-Year-Old Player Before Athletics Series

Looking at a Potential Nationals-Red Sox Trade for CJ Abrams

So, the Nationals are in a very interesting position with All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, because on one hand, he’s undoubtedly one of the best-hitting shortstops in MLB, which would lead one to believe they want to hold onto him, but on the other hand, his trade value may never be as high as it is now.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently made this post (via X.com) about CJ Abrams’ stardom, especially post-All-Star break:

“CJ Abrams is the hottest hitter on the planet. Post-All-Star break, Abrams leads MLB in OPS (1.632), HR (7) and RBIs (15). He has more homers by himself in the second half than the Blue Jays, Orioles, Mariners, Twins, White Sox, Cardinals and Angels.”

With all that being said, there are only a few MLB teams who could realistically afford Abrams, and the Red Sox feel like one of them.

Here’s an MLB mock trade between the Nationals and Red Sox that could be strong enough to land Abrams:

Red Sox receive: SS CJ Abrams

Nationals receive: SP Patrick Sandoval, prospects Franklin Arias and Juan Valera

Arias is the Red Sox top overall prospect, and he too happens to play shortstop. However, if the Red Sox were to land CJ Abrams, it’s likely the Nationals would want Arias in return.

More MLB on Heavy: Recent Atlanta Braves Player Released by Current MLB Organization

CJ Abrams This Season

CJ Abrams was named to his second MLB All-Star this season, and for very good reason; he’s absolutely tearing the cover off the baseball.

Over 384 at-bats, his bWAR is 4.3 with 27 home runs, a .297 average, 21 doubles, and 82 RBI.

His OPS+ is 156, which is just outstanding for a shortstop, or really any player in MLB.

While his trade status, again, is still up in the air, and hasn’t fully been determined yet, there’s a strong chance several teams (including the Red Sox) will be calling Nationals management to see what the price tag is for the 2X All-Star infielder.

More MLB on Heavy: Mets’ Freddy Peralta Makes Thoughts Clear Regarding Trade Speculation