5 New York Yankees Predicted to be Gone by MLB Trade Deadline

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is exactly one week away, and the New York Yankees figure to dominate headlines (per usual) ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

New York is 59-46 (as of Monday, July 27) and currently sits three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Yankees’ biggest needs include bullpen help, a backup catcher, and perhaps another infielder.

Here are five New York Yankees players who will not survive the MLB trade deadline.

SP Will Warren

Will Warren’s production has really decreased in his last several starts, and if the Yankees were to package him with a pair of top prospects, they could make waves at the deadline with a huge splash of, let’s say, Tarik Skubal or Mason Miller. Even if the Yankees don’t land Miller or Skubal, perhaps Warren would be of value to a team like the Washington Nationals in exchange for shortstop CJ Abrams. After Warren’s sloppy start against the Philadelphia Phillies, he now might be the Yankees’ top trade chip.

In his last four outings, Warren has surrendered 13 earned runs.

Will Warren’s 2026 stats: 20 GS, 102 IP, 102 SO, 4.41 ERA, WHIP: 1.412.

OF Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones has been linked to several trades over the past year or so, but now that the Yankees have seen him in MLB, Brian Cashman may be more inclined to move off him. Jones could be moved to a selling team like the Rockies, Angels, or Athletics and be the centerpiece for one of the Yankees’ top needs. Jones carried lots of promise as a top prospect, but his power output just hasn’t matched the swing-and-miss in his game. Spencer Jones continues to be recalled, optioned, rise and repeat over the past few weeks, but the truth is he’s only in the fold due to Aaron Judge’s injury.

Jones’ 2026 stats: 76 ABs, .224 average, two home runs, 7 RBI, 6 RS, 35 strikeouts.

OF Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez, much like Spencer Jones, has disappointed for the most part this season. He and Jones were both featured in a recent report, noting that they are the Yankees’ top trade chips, but their trade statuses remain up in the air.

With that being said, I believe that Jasson Dominguez will be moved in the next move. He’s had far more opportunities than Jones at the big-league level, and remains a below-average player.

Jasson Dominguez’s 2026 stats: 168 at-bats, .226 average six home runs, 14 RBI, OPS+: 81.

C JC Escarra

JC Escarra hasn’t received nearly as many opportunities as Yankees’ analysts/insiders have wanted, due to his strong AAA numbers.

However, JC Escarra stands out as a top trade candidate because he can be included in a deal that would net the Yanks their much-needed catcher of the here and now, or even a catcher of the future. After Austin Wells’ major struggles this season, New York certainly has to rethink the catcher position going forward. Offloading Escarra could be a big step towards that.

JC Escarra’s 2026 stats: 85 at-bats, .188 average, 8 RS, 7 RBI, OPS: .510.

RP Camilo Doval

Sorry, Camilo Doval, but this one doesn’t need much explaining. It’s unclear what the Yankees could even get out of Doval, but anything is worth it at this point.

New York traded with the Giants last season for Doval, but this season (and Doval’s overall tenure) has been a nightmare when Doval comes out of the bullpen.

Camilo Doval’s 2026 season: 38 IP, 4.74 ERA, -0.7 pWAR, 38 SO, 15 walks, WHIP: 1.368.

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