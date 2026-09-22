Houston Astros Make Personal Carlos Correa Announcement

The Houston Astros have pretty much been without star infielder Carlos Correa for the entire season.

He has not played since early May and will not return this season, regardless of if the team makes the playoffs or not. With just one week left to play, Houston is behind the Texas Rangers by one game for first place in the AL West.

Houston has two games left to play with the Seattle Mariners, and a four-game set with the Athletics to close out the campaign.

On Tuesday, September 22, the Astros made a personal Carlos Correa announcement.

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It’s Carlos Correa’s Birthday Today!!

On 9/22, Carlos Correa turned 32 years young.

Worth noting, before his injury, he had been playing pretty well for Houston, posting a bWAR of 1.3, and three home runs, eight doubles, and 22 runs scored in 32 games.

It would be interesting to see how this playoff race may or may not be different with Correa in the fold every day.

Anyway, the Astros made an X.com post about Correa’s birthday news:

The Astros have been celebrating a lot of birthdays lately. Jeremy Pena and Correa share a birthday, and Yainer Diaz celebrated his birthday yesterday.

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