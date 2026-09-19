Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Announce Release of 8 Players Amid Astros Series

  • 532 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Getty
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston.

Atlanta won the first game of the series 6-2 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The series will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.

Before Saturday’s game, the Braves announced the release of eight players in the organization.

Atlanta Braves Release 8 Players During Houston Astros Series

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com:

Besides Guscette, all the players released by Atlanta on Saturday were playing in the Florida Complex League (rookie ball).

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

These are relatively standard moves. None of the players who were released by Atlanta had big-league potential.

The only player not in rookie ball at the time of the release, Guscette, hit just .174 in 50 games at the High-A level this season.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Mike Yastrzemski #18 and Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 after defeating the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Grant Holmes is scheduled to start for the Braves tonight. The 30-year-old right-hander is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts over 141 2/3 innings this season.

Hayden Wesneski will start for the Astros. The 28-year-old right-hander is 5-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 48 2/3 innings this year.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Grant Holmes #66 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here is the Braves’ lineup for Saturday’s game:

  1. Drake Baldwin DH
  2. Ronald Acuña Jr. RF
  3. Matt Olson 1B
  4. Michael Harris II CF
  5. Mauricio Dubón SS
  6. Ozzie Albies 2B
  7. Mike Yastrzemski LF
  8. Austin Riley 3B
  9. Sean Murphy C

Here is the Astros’ lineup:

  1. Jeremy Peña SS
  2. Yordan Alvarez DH
  3. Isaac Paredes 3B
  4. Jose Altuve 2B
  5. Yainer Diaz C
  6. Daulton Varsho CF
  7. Christian Walker 1B
  8. Cam Smith RF
  9. LaMonte Wade Jr. LF

The Braves are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Before the Astros series, they lost two of three games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with a 90-64 record. The team has already clinched a postseason berth. They have a five-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the division standings.

If the season ended today, the Braves would host the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card round.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Announce Release of 8 Players Amid Astros Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x