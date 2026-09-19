Atlanta Braves Announce Release of 8 Players Amid Astros Series

The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston.

Atlanta won the first game of the series 6-2 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The series will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.

Before Saturday’s game, the Braves announced the release of eight players in the organization.

Atlanta Braves Release 8 Players During Houston Astros Series

Via MiLB.com:

Besides Guscette, all the players released by Atlanta on Saturday were playing in the Florida Complex League (rookie ball).

These are relatively standard moves. None of the players who were released by Atlanta had big-league potential.

The only player not in rookie ball at the time of the release, Guscette, hit just .174 in 50 games at the High-A level this season.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Grant Holmes is scheduled to start for the Braves tonight. The 30-year-old right-hander is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts over 141 2/3 innings this season.

Hayden Wesneski will start for the Astros. The 28-year-old right-hander is 5-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 48 2/3 innings this year.

Here is the Braves’ lineup for Saturday’s game:

Here is the Astros’ lineup:

The Braves are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Before the Astros series, they lost two of three games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with a 90-64 record. The team has already clinched a postseason berth. They have a five-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the division standings.

If the season ended today, the Braves would host the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card round.