Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Cubs Series

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The Braves announced their lineup for Monday night’s game against the Cubs, and it involves a notable change involving star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves Make Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Cubs Series

Acuña hit second as the designated hitter in the Braves’ 9-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday.

On Monday, Acuña will bat leadoff as the right fielder for Atlanta.

Here is the Braves’ lineup for Monday:

Here is the Cubs’ lineup:

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez is slated to pitch for the Braves tonight. He is 4-4 with a 4.13 ERA and 71 strikeouts this season.

Left-hander David Peterson is scheduled to pitch for the Cubs tonight. He is 7-8 with a 5.28 ERA and 117 strikeouts this year.

Looking at Ronald Acuña Jr.

Acuña has hit .257/.350/.447 with 17 home runs and 47 RBI over 97 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2018, Acuña has posted 30.2 bWAR and an .896 OPS with the Braves. He has won NL MVP, Rookie of the Year and three Silver Slugger Awards.

Looking at the Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with an 88-62 record. The club has a five-game lead over the second-place Phillies.