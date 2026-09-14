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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Cubs Series

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Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 5-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The Braves announced their lineup for Monday night’s game against the Cubs, and it involves a notable change involving star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves Make Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Cubs Series

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves returns to the dugout after scoring in the sixth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Acuña hit second as the designated hitter in the Braves’ 9-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday.

On Monday, Acuña will bat leadoff as the right fielder for Atlanta.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates on the base paths his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Here is the Braves’ lineup for Monday:

  1. Ronald Acuña Jr. RF
  2. Drake Baldwin DH
  3. Matt Olson 1B
  4. Ozzie Albies 2B
  5. Michael Harris II CF
  6. Mauricio Dubon LF
  7. Austin Riley 3B
  8. Sean Murphy C
  9. Ha-Seong Kim SS

Here is the Cubs’ lineup:

  1. Pete Crow-Armstrong CF
  2. Seiya Suzuki RF
  3. Michael Busch 1B
  4. Alex Bregman 3B
  5. Ian Happ LF
  6. Nico Hoerner SS
  7. Michael Conforto DH
  8. Pedro Ramirez 2B
  9. Carson Kelly
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez is slated to pitch for the Braves tonight.  He is 4-4 with a 4.13 ERA and 71 strikeouts this season.

Left-hander David Peterson is scheduled to pitch for the Cubs tonight. He is 7-8 with a 5.28 ERA and 117 strikeouts this year.

Looking at Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 6: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 5-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Acuña has hit .257/.350/.447 with 17 home runs and 47 RBI over 97 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2018, Acuña has posted 30.2 bWAR and an .896 OPS with the Braves. He has won NL MVP, Rookie of the Year and three Silver Slugger Awards.

Looking at the Atlanta Braves Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his walk-off double with teammates during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with an 88-62 record. The club has a five-game lead over the second-place Phillies.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Cubs Series

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