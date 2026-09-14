PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 5-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez is slated to pitch for the Braves tonight. He is 4-4 with a 4.13 ERA and 71 strikeouts this season.
Left-hander David Peterson is scheduled to pitch for the Cubs tonight. He is 7-8 with a 5.28 ERA and 117 strikeouts this year.
Looking at Ronald Acuña Jr.
Acuña has hit .257/.350/.447 with 17 home runs and 47 RBI over 97 games this season.
Since making his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2018, Acuña has posted 30.2 bWAR and an .896 OPS with the Braves. He has won NL MVP, Rookie of the Year and three Silver Slugger Awards.
Looking at the Atlanta Braves Right Now
The Braves are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with an 88-62 record. The club has a five-game lead over the second-place Phillies.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves announced a notable lineup change involving star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. before their series against the Cubs.
Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Cubs Series