Braves Add Former Strikeout Leader to Roster

The Atlanta Braves announced multiple roster moves ahead of a matchup against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, June 10, including the selection of reliever James Karinchak‘s contract.

The Braves lost veteran reliever Tyler Kinley, who is heading to the injured list with an elbow injury. Karinchak will take his spot in the bullpen. Atlanta also designated Carlos Carrasco for assignment. The longtime starter will take another spin on the DFA carousel and likely land back with the organization. Pitching prospect JR Ritchie was added to the roster to take Carrasco’s position.

Karinchak has multiple seasons as an elite reliever on his resume. He led the American League in strikeout rate during the shortened 2020 season (minimum 20 innings pitched) with a ridiculous 48.6% mark. He has a massive 36.3% strikeout rate across five seasons in the big leagues. Karinchak last appeared in the majors with the Cleveland Guardians in 2023.

Atlanta Braves Roster Update: James Karinchak Joins the Team Against Chicago White Sox

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Karinchak debuted with Cleveland in 2019. He immediately showed huge strikeout upside, punching out 13.5 batters per nine innings in his first taste of big-league action. The righty emerged as a crucial member of the late-inning relief corps the following season. Karinchak delivered a 2.67 ERA across 27 innings in 2020.

Cleveland gave Karinchak a look as the closer in 2021. He picked up 11 saves, but struggled from a run-prevention perspective. The reliever posted a career-worst 4.07 ERA that season. Karinchak moved back to a setup role the following season. He dominated in 2022, recording a 2.08 ERA across 38 appearances. Karinchak chipped in three saves and two victories. The righty remained effective in his final year with the club, though his fastball velocity ticked down. He put together a 3.23 ERA over 39 innings in 2023.

Shoulder inflammation cost Karinchak the entire 2024 season. He was outrighted off the roster at the end of the year. The righty chose to elect free agency. The White Sox picked up Karinchak on a minor league deal. He pitched well at Triple-A, posting a 2.45 ERA in 24 games with Charlotte. Chicago declined to promote him to the big-league club. Instead, he was released in June. Karinchak latched on with the Braves this past offseason. He’s pitched well in the minors this year, recording a 2.45 ERA with five saves in 25.2 innings with Gwinnett.

Can Karinchak Stick in the Braves’ Bullpen?

After arm injuries derailed his time in the majors, Karinchak has flashed renewed velocity this season. The heater is back up to where it was during his prime years in Cleveland. It remains to be seen if he can stay healthy, but the stuff seems to be back for Karinchak.

The Braves don’t have an obvious need in the back end of the bullpen with closer Raisel Iglesias and setup man Robert Suarez both pitching well. Dylan Lee also provides a different look from the left side. Karinchak is likely to operate in lower-leverage spots as he gets his feet wet with the club. A string of strong performances could help him work his way into a more notable position in the bullpen.