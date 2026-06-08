Former Yankees & Mets MLB Player Gets Contract Selected by AL East Club

Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, INF/OF Austin Slater is getting his contract selected by the Tampa Bay Rays from Triple-A Durham. The former New York Yankees and Mets player has a new home, and it’s within the American League East. The Rays’ 37-25 record is good for a share of first place in the AL East with the Yankees.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams writes that the Rays will need to make a corresponding move to fulfill Slater’s spot on the roster:

“Tampa Bay will need to open a 40-man spot for Slater. Righty Jon Heasley, who was recently diagnosed with a stress reaction in his elbow and placed on the 15-day IL, seems like a potential 60-day IL candidate. Outfielder Jake Fraley underwent a hernia procedure last month that came with a recovery timetable of six to eight weeks and could be a candidate as well, if the team feels his recovery will skew toward the lengthier end of that window.”

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Austin Slater with the Mets/Yankees

It’s been quite the roller coaster for Austin Slater over the past two seasons. When he appears in a game with the Rays, it will be his fifth MLB team since 2025 began.

Slater, 33, had a brief nine-game stint with the New York Mets this season after joining the Miami Marlins to start the season. Since the start of 2025, it’s been a rough go of things for Austin Slater at the plate.

In 2025, he played 14 games with the Yankees (as Aaron Judge was sidelined), and Slater batted .120 in 25 at-bats.

With the Mets this season, Slater recorded just five hits in 20 at-bats (1 double), which is likely what gained him another opportunity, but the underlying numbers still aren’t great.

CBSSports wrote (about Slater in the minors this season):

“Signed to a minor-league contract in late May, Slater has a 1.160 OPS in six games with Durham. The Rays are slated to face three left-handers in their early-week series versus the Red Sox, so the right-handed-hitting Slater should get some reps in the outfield. Slater has slashed just .209/.286/.233 through 49 plate appearances in the majors this season.”

Slater, as CBS notes, can pretty much only hit left-handed pitching, and could be a DFA candidate after this week, unless he performs well enough.

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Austin Slater’s MLB Career at a Glance

Austin Slater has played in MLB for parts of 10 seasons. He’s played at least one game for seven MLB teams (San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Mets, Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds), but don’t be fooled, Slater spent his first eight seasons as a quality piece for the Giants (2017 to 2024).

He holds a career batting average of .247 across 720 total games. Slater has 45 career home runs, and a lifetime OPS of .715.

It will be interesting to see what role he has with the Rays and if he has any impact against his former New York teams, the Yankees and Mets.

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