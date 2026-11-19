With MLB’s non-tender deadline this week, the New York Mets have a few massive decisions with players they may (or may not) want to tender a contract to.

One of the names to keep an eye on is controversial infielder Mark Vientos.

Since Vientos has less than six years of service time, he’s in jeopardy of being released by the Mets this week, but on top of that, he’s also been named the team’s top trade chip in a recent rumors piece by BR.com.

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Could Mark Vientos Be Traded If He Clears Non-Tender Deadline?

There are plenty of reasons to believe that Mark Vientos could be traded this offseason, even if the Mets decide to tender him a contract, which would be worth around $2.4 million, according to MLBTradeRumors.com.

BR.com’s Tim Kelly recently named Vientos as the Mets player ‘most likely to be traded’ this offseason:

“Vientos isn’t that far removed from hitting 27 home runs for the Mets during the 2024 regular season, a campaign where he ultimately helped the club make an unlikely run to the NLCS. There’s going to be interest in Vientos, who will turn 27 in December and has three years remaining before free agency. It’s unlikely, though, that the Mets will get a significant return for him in a trade.”

The idea of Vientos being traded does solely hinge on how active the Mets are in free agency, because David Stearns could very easily find his replacement via the open market, and then flip Vientos for a prospect or two.

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Taking a Quick Look at Mark Vientos’ MLB Career

Mark Vientos has played in parts of five MLB seasons.

Across 400 total games played (1365 ABs), he’s batting .234 with an OPS+ of 99, and 67 home runs.

Vientos has also added 60 doubles, 198 RBI, and a 0.5 bWAR.

The stats aren’t terrible on the surface, but if you took out his 2024 campaign, which looks more like an outlier at this point, Vientos would have about 40 home runs in 280 games.

Still, he’s been a versatile-ish player for the New York, but the growing consensus is that he gets moved this winter in some capacity.

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