Texas Rangers Announce Corey Seager News Before Rays Series

The Major League Baseball schedule is rolling right along on this trade deadline week, and there’s a battle between two first-place teams taking place in Tampa Bay, as the Rays will play host to the AL West-leading Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers, 54-52, have been without their star shortstop Corey Seager for a while now, but on Tuesday, they received some very positive news about when he may be returning to the fold.

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Corey Seager Heading on Rehab Stint on Tuesday

Per @JeffWilsonTXR, Corey Seager is heading on a rehab stint Tuesday with the Frisco Rough Riders (AA affiliate of the Rangers).

Corey Seager has missed the last month after being placed on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation on July 1.

It isn’t his first time being on the IL either this season, as Seager also endured a concussion, which kept him out for around two weeks towards the end of June.

As you can see from the above picture, Corey Seager has gotten back into the swing of baseball-related activities over the past week, and his rehab stint won’t be long if all goes well.

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Corey Seager with the Rangers This Season

Due to the various injuries, Corey Seager has played in just 51 games for the Rangers this season. He’s tied to a 10-year, $325 million contract that he signed after playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

CBSSports RotoWire staff wrote:

“The veteran shortstop progressed to “higher-volume” live batting practice the past few days, clearing the way for him to see his first game action in nearly a month due to back inflammation. Seager may not need much action in the minors before rejoining the Rangers, so he could be back from the injured list before the end of the week.”

Over the 51 games played this season, Seager has batted .182 with 10 home runs, six doubles, 25 RBI, and an OPS+ of 93 across 180+ at-bats. Those numbers are well-below his career averages, but the injuries could play a big factor in his lack of success.

When healthy, there’s no doubting Seager’s status as one of the best hitters in MLB.