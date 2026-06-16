Atlanta Braves Trade Proposal Lands Royals’ $51 Million All-Star Starter

MLB trade rumors and speculation are starting to heat up, as needs are starting to materialize for contending teams.

For the Atlanta Braves, they have developed firm World Series aspirations after a stellar start, but a recent injury to Spencer Strider has many in MLB calling for the team to explore trade for another respectable arm. It’s not that Atlanta’s rotation hasn’t been good, because it has, but it’s the argument that the Braves could theoretically put themselves in a much better position for October, if they are to advance to the MLB playoffs.

Recently, FanSided.com writer Steven Teal revealed 4 rotation trade targets for the Atlanta Braves to consider, and one interesting name is Royals’ All-Star starter, Michael Wacha. Wacha is tied to a three-year, $51 million deal and comes with another year of team control.

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Braves Trade Proposal for Michael Wacha

Here is what Teal had to say about the prospectus idea for the Braves to trade for Michael Wacha:

“Wacha isn’t the flashiest option on the list, but he has performed really well for the Royals this season. The righty has a 3.58 ERA over 14 starts (88 IP), with 27 walks and 69 strikeouts. He comes with one year of control and a club option for 2028 worth $14 million. Wacha may not be the best pitcher on this list, but he would give the Braves plenty of innings, and they could use that.”

With the Kansas City Royals’ status as likely sellers, Wacha immediately emerges as the top trade chip on their roster.

In this trade proposal, in order to land Wacha, the Braves could offer the Royals a prospect package of Owen Murphy and Blake Burkhalter.

That’s two MiLB players for Wacha. If that’s not enough, the Braves could also look into adding an MLB-caliber pitcher like Grant Holmes or AJ Smith-Shawver. It’s at least worth considering for the Braves. Atlanta’s rotation currently consists of Chris Sale, Bryce Elder, Grant Holmes, Martin Perez, and JR Ritchie, presumably.

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Will the Braves Trade for a Starter?

Looking at the Atlanta Braves’ top needs ahead of the MLB trade deadline, another starter has to be at the top of the list. As Dylan Lee and Didier Fuentes emerge as true dominant bullpen arms, the need for another leverage reliever is subsiding.

Infielders could be another ticket of need, perhaps for a platoon infielder who holds versatility.

Michael Wacha should at least be on the Braves’ radar over the next month, as his trade status may become clearer, and what the Royals would want in return may also surface.

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