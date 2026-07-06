Atlanta Braves Trade Rumors: Proposed Deal for Tarik Skubal Revealed by MLB Writer

Braves trade rumors are starting to heat up as the MLB trade deadline is less than a month away.

Perhaps the biggest rumor surrounding the Atlanta Braves is their recent link to potentially being the favorite to land the top trade candidate this cycle, Tarik Skubal. While the Detroit Tigers haven’t actively been shopping Skubal (yet), the growing belief by many who follow Major League Baseball closely is that he will be moved before the Aug 3 deadline, and the Braves are emerging as the favorite to snatch him off the market, but it will come at a high cost.

Also, remember that Tarik Skubal is an impending free agent, so he would purely be a rental addition, unless the Braves decide they want to ink him to the largest contract ever handed to a pitcher.

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A Potential Tarik Skubal-Braves Trade Outline Revealed by MLB Writer

If the Braves are to land Tarik Skubal, it’s going to cost a lot of prospect capital.

A recent trade proposal by FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline looks like this:

Braves receive: LHP Tarik Skubal

Tigers receive: LHP Cam Caminiti, RHP Owen Murphy, RHP Blake Burkhalter

Braves fans, what do you think about this potential trade package for Tarik Skubal? Owen Murphy is set to make his MLB debut, Cam Caminiti was taken in the 2024 MLB draft with the Braves’ first-round pick, and Blake Burhalter is also making his way through the minors currently.

Several top MLB insiders and analysts have reported that it will likely take three (or more) top prospects to land Tarik Skubal, and well, here it is for the Braves.

Atlanta’s farm system seems to finally be replenishing, which means Alex Anthopoulos might not want to jeopardize the future for a rental, but that being said, it’s Tarik Skubal, and Atlanta has lost its grip on the NL East. The Braves have steadily been in top rumors like this, but this might be the season to go all in (due to pitching injuries and playoff aspirations).

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Tarik Skubal This Season/Trade Status

The reports are still very much up in the air regarding Tarik Skubal, but what is a certainty is that he’s easily the top ‘available’ trade candidate in MLB.

In fact, he cracked MLBTradeRumors.com’s list of ‘top 35 trade candidates’ for this season. Anthony Franco wrote:

“Of course, he’s a pure rental — Skubal isn’t signing an extension a few months in advance of what should be the largest pitching contract ever — but any team with legitimate World Series aspirations should be involved. Teams generally balk at surrendering top prospect talent for impending free agents, but players as good as Skubal don’t hit the market most years. Detroit should be able to net a top 25-50 prospect in the game as a headliner if they make him available.”

Aside from the Braves, other teams thought to be linked to Tarik Skubal include the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

For the Braves, if they do not acquire Tarik Skubal… they need to make sure the Phillies or Dodgers don’t acquire him, because that would make their starting rotations virtually untouchable. Of those three teams listed, the Braves are easily the most pitching-needy out of the group.

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