Why is the Braves-Phillies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Friday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

Braves-Phillies Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

According to the Braves, the game will now start at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Via the Braves on X: Due to inclement weather in the area, the start time of tonight’s game will be at 8:00 pm ET.

Here is the hourly forecast in Atlanta as of 6:50 p.m. EDT according to Weather.com:

6:50 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity

7:00 p.m. EDT: 57% Scattered Thunderstorms

8:00 p.m. EDT: 44% Scattered Thunderstorms

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 9:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the night.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Atlanta Braves Lineup

Left-hander Chris Sale is slated to start for Atlanta tonight.

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

Right-hander Aaron Nola is slated to start for the Phillies tonight.