ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: A fan wearing a poncho watches as the grounds crew pulls the tarp over the infield during a brief rain in batting practice delay ahead of the All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Friday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
Braves-Phillies Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time
According to the Braves, the game will now start at 8:00 p.m. EDT.
Via the Braves on X: Due to inclement weather in the area, the start time of tonight’s game will be at 8:00 pm ET.
Right-hander Aaron Nola is slated to start for the Phillies tonight.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Braves-Phillies game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Braves-Phillies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?