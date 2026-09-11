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Why is the Braves-Phillies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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2025 MLB All-Star Game
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: A fan wearing a poncho watches as the grounds crew pulls the tarp over the infield during a brief rain in batting practice delay ahead of the All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Friday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

Braves-Phillies Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 27: Water pools in the outfield during a rain delay of the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

According to the Braves, the game will now start at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Via the Braves on X: Due to inclement weather in the area, the start time of tonight’s game will be at 8:00 pm ET.

Here is the hourly forecast in Atlanta as of 6:50 p.m. EDT according to Weather.com:

  • 6:50 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity
  • 7:00 p.m. EDT: 57% Scattered Thunderstorms
  • 8:00 p.m. EDT: 44% Scattered Thunderstorms

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 9:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the night.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Atlanta Braves Lineup

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

  1. Drake Baldwin DH
  2. Ronald Acuña JR. RF
  3. Matt Olson 1B
  4. Michael Harris II CF
  5. Mauricio Dubon SS
  6. Ozzie Albies 2B
  7. Austin Riley 3B
  8. Mike Yastrzemski LF
  9. Sean Murohy C

Left-hander Chris Sale is slated to start for Atlanta tonight.

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 31: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

  1. Kyle Schwarber DH
  2. Trea Turner SS
  3. Bryce Harper RF
  4. Luis Arraez 2B
  5. Alec Bohm 1B
  6. Edmundo Sosa 3B
  7. Bryan De La Cruz LF
  8. JT Realmuto C
  9. Derek Hill CF

Right-hander Aaron Nola is slated to start for the Phillies tonight.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Braves-Phillies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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